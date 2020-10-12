Marjorie Taylor Greene spars with GOP lawmaker over QAnon, antifa

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a House GOP candidate who has shown support for QAnon, sparred with Rep. Denver Riggleman Denver RigglemanInternal poll shows tight race in Virginia House race Why the Supreme Court must be kept at nine justices Hillicon Valley: House votes to condemn QAnon | Americans worried about foreign election interference | DHS confirms request to tap protester phones MORE (R-Va.) on Twitter over the weekend regarding a recent House-passed resolution condemning the conspiracy theory.

Greene, the GOP nominee for a House race in Georgia, argued that Riggleman and Rep. Tom Malinowski Thomas (Tom) MalinowskiHillicon Valley: House votes to condemn QAnon | Americans worried about foreign election interference | DHS confirms request to tap protester phones Congress can't stop QAnon but combatting abuse and trauma can House approves measure condemning QAnon, but 17 Republicans vote against it MORE (D-N.J.), who both sponsored the QAnon resolution, have not done enough to condemn the far-left activist group antifa.

“Hey @Malinowski and @RepRiggleman, I assume you're working late tonight putting together a resolution condemning Antifa and 'rejecting' the violence they promote? Antifa is no 'conspiracy theory.' #AntifaTerrorists,” she tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hey @Malinowski and @RepRiggleman, I assume you're working late tonight putting together a resolution condemning Antifa and "rejecting" the violence they promote?



Antifa is no "conspiracy theory." #AntifaTerrorists & mdash; Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress (@mtgreenee) October 10, 2020

Greene’s comments came after the fatal shooting of a man in Denver, with Greene claiming the shooter was a member of antifa. Denver police have said the shooter is not linked with the far-left movement.

Riggleman, who has publicly condemned antifa, responded to Greene by saying his “thoughts last night were w/ the family of the man killed,” adding that she shouldn’t “encourage those who are fact challenged-conspiracy theorists like those in #QAnon- or LEFT & RIGHT fringe groups.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Greene went on to accuse Riggleman of “parroting” Democratic talking points.

Riggleman then responded with a meme, telling Greene that “she may go now.”

She shot back by drawing attention to Riggleman's primary defeat earlier this year.

“I would say hopefully we can work well together in January, but it’s likely passing useless resolutions that don’t target the real threat are why you got primaried. Your meddling in my election didn’t hurt me either. America is ready for Republicans that fight back,” she tweeted.

Greene has previously voiced her support for QAnon, the baseless conspiracy theory that alleges there's a cabal of Democrats and global elites running an international child trafficking ring and attempting to control the government. She later attempted to distance herself from “Q,” stating that she no longer associates with it after finding “misinformation."

But over the weekend she took aim at the bipartisan nonbinding resolution passed by the House, arguing that QAnon doesn’t pose a “real threat.”

The resolution, which passed in a 371-18 vote earlier this month, cited numerous examples of violence and criminal activity seen from QAnon supporters and calls for federal law enforcement and the FBI to allocate additional resources toward countering conspiracy-driven extremism.

Greene, who won the Republican primary runoff in Georgia’s 14th District in August, also came under fire earlier this year after videos emerged of her making bigoted remarks and publicly questioning whether a plane crashed into the Pentagon on 9/11. She later walked back the remarks.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report lists the 14th Congressional District as "solid Republican," meaning Greene is largely expected to win in November.