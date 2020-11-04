Peterson loses reelection in Trump-heavy Minnesota district

Rep. Collin Peterson Collin Clark PetersonTrump winning farm vote despite pinch of trade policies, pandemic Democrats poised for House gains with boost from Trump-won districts Democrats seek wave to bolster House majority MORE (D-Minn.) on Tuesday lost reelection after serving nearly 30 years in the House representing a district that President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE had carried by double digits in 2016.

Republican Michelle Fischbach, the former Minnesota lieutenant governor and first female president of the state Senate, ultimately unseated Peterson after the party had unsuccessfully targeted him in past election cycles.

The Associated Press called the race for Fischbach shortly before 2 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peterson had managed to hang on to his district by bucking his party on issues like abortion, guns and Trump’s impeachment. His position chairing the House Agriculture Committee — and serving as the ranking Democrat while his party was in the minority — had also been a major advantage in a rural, farm-populated district.

But the power of incumbency ultimately fell short in a district that Trump won by 30 points four years ago, even though former President Obama had carried it in both 2012 and 2008.

Peterson narrowly defeated his GOP challenger in 2016 and 2018 by about 5 points, indicating that Republicans had a shot at flipping the district.

Peterson is the only remaining House Democrat to have voted against both articles of impeachment last year accusing Trump of abuse of power in his dealings with Ukraine and obstruction of Congress.

Only two other lawmakers caucusing with Democrats at the time also voted against impeaching Trump. Rep. Jefferson Van Drew (N.J.), switched to the GOP one day later, while Rep. Jared Golden (Maine), opposed the article of impeachment accusing Trump of obstructing Congress but voted in favor of alleging an abuse of power.

Peterson was also one of 34 Democrats who voted against the 2010 Affordable Care Act, but he has since opposed GOP efforts to undermine the law.