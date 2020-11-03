'Squad' member Pressley glides to second term

Progressive Rep. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyGirl Scouts spark backlash from left after congratulating Justice Amy Coney Barrett Progressive lawmakers call for United Nations probe into DHS 'human rights abuses' Ocasio-Cortez hits Trump for 'disrespect' over calling her AOC during debates MORE (D-Mass.) was projected to win a second term to Congress on Tuesday to return to Washington to represent Massachusetts’s 7th Congressional District.

Pressley is a member of “the Squad,” a high-profile group of four young, progressive congresswomen of color that also include Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezPuerto Rico's referendum no substitute for a self-determination process Florida Democratic strategist says Biden may not have done enough to shake Trump's socialism claims Judd Gregg: Destruction of the Senate MORE (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarOcasio-Cortez: Republicans don't believe Democrats 'have the stones to play hardball' Progressive lawmakers call for United Nations probe into DHS 'human rights abuses' Ocasio-Cortez hits Trump for 'disrespect' over calling her AOC during debates MORE (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibOn The Money: McConnell says Congress will take up stimulus package at start of 2021 | Lawmakers see better prospects for COVID deal after election Tlaib, Ocasio-Cortez offer bill to create national public banking system Progressive lawmakers call for United Nations probe into DHS 'human rights abuses' MORE (D-Mich.).

Pressley won her strong blue-leaning district over a write-in Republican challenger, 37-year-old Rayla Campbell.

In 2018, Pressley beat 10-term Democratic incumbent Rep. Mike Capuano in the primary election. She serves as the first black woman from Massachusetts elected to Congress.