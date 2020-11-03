GOP Rep. Vern Buchanan holds on to Florida House seat

Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan Vernon Gale BuchananMORE on Tuesday is projected to win an eighth term in the competitive race to represent central Florida’s 16th Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race at 8:19 p.m. EST.

Buchanan beat Democratic challenger Margaret Good, who is a member of the Florida House of Representatives and works as an attorney at Sarasota-based firm Eastmoore, Crauwels & DuBose.

Buchanan has served in Congress since he was first elected in 2006. He is the only Florida Republican who currently serves on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. Buchanan is the eighth-wealthiest member of Congress, with an estimated net worth of $73.9 million, according to Roll Call.

Florida’s 16th District, which includes parts of Sarasota, Manatee and Hillsborough counties, is a Republican-leaning district. President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE won the Florida district by 11 points in 2016.