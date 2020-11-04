Mace defeats Cunningham in SC, flipping seat back to GOP

South Carolina state Rep. Nancy Mace (R) is projected to unseat Rep. Joe Cunningham Joseph CunninghamDemocrats poised for House gains with boost from Trump-won districts Georgia Republican Drew Ferguson tests positive for COVID-19 Democrats see Green New Deal yielding gains despite GOP attacks MORE (D-S.C.) in the state’s 1st Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race at 2:04 a.m. EST.

Mace's victory returns the district to GOP control after Cunningham became the first Democrat since 1981 to win it in 2018. Numerous national Republicans endorsed her bid, including President Trump, second lady Karen Pence and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who also served as U.N. ambassador under Trump.

Mace, who was elected to the state legislature in a 2018 special election, was the first woman to graduate from The Citadel’s Corps of Cadets.

Before her election, Mace worked as Trump's 2016 campaign's South Carolina field director and coalitions director. She also mounted an unsuccessful primary challenge to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in 2014, winning 6.2 percent of the vote.