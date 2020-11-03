Greg Pence, brother of Mike Pence, wins reelection in Indiana

Rep. Greg Pence Gregory Joseph PenceRepublican lawmaker Greg Pence criticized for co-ownership of store selling racist antiques The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Cure Violence Global founder Gary Slutkin says violence and epidemics follow same patterns; Global death toll surpasses half a million House GOP lawmakers defy new mask requirement MORE (R) has won reelection to Indiana’s 6th Congressional District, defeating Democratic candidate Jeannine Lee Lake.

The Associated Press called the race shortly after 9 p.m. ET.

The GOP lawmaker defeated Lake in 2018 as well and is one of 56 incumbents this election cycle who had a rematch with their 2018 opponent.

Pence is the brother of Vice President Pence and represents the district the vice president held from 2003 to 2013. He won his seat by more than a 30-point margin in 2018.