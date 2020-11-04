Kendra Horn concedes to Stephanie Bice in Oklahoma, flipping seat back to GOP

Rep. Kendra Horn Kendra Suzanne HornDemocrats poised for House gains with boost from Trump-won districts Biden's oil stance jars Democrats in tough races Biden: 'I would transition from the oil industry' MORE (D) on Wednesday morning conceded to state Sen. Stephanie Bice (R) in the hotly contested race to represent Oklahoma’s 5th District in Congress, returning a previously red seat to the GOP.

Bice’s victory means Republicans will take back control of the Oklahoma City-area district after Horn flipped the seat in 2018, becoming the first Democrat to win it since the 1970s.

The congresswoman-elect has served as the assistant majority floor leader and chair of the Finance Committee in the Oklahoma state Senate. Her website describes her as “pro-life conservative” who has been endorsed by the National Rifle Association.

Horn, a moderate Democrat, is a member of the Blue Dog Coalition and chairs the Space and Aeronautics subcommittee on the House’s Science, Space and Technology Committee.

In 2018, Horn had a surprise victory over then-Rep. Steve Russell Steven (Steve) Dane RussellGOP women's group launches six-figure campaign for House candidate Bice Bice wins Oklahoma GOP runoff to face Horn in November House Democrats target Midwestern GOP seats MORE (R).

This year, The Cook Political Report, an election forecaster, had determined that the race between Bice and Horn was a toss-up.