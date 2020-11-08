Spanberger wins reelection in competitive Virginia House race

Rep. Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis SpanbergerThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Biden nears Electoral College win Black voters delivered for Biden — a President Biden must deliver for them The Hill's Morning Report - Fearing defeat, Trump claims 'illegal' ballots MORE (D-Va.) is projected to defeat Republican challenger state Del. Nick Freitas (R) to win a second term representing Virginia’s 7th Congressional District in the House.

Spanberger’s victory in one of Virginia’s most competitive races keeps the seat in Democratic hands after she flipped it blue two years ago by defeating a Republican incumbent. The Associated Press called the race on Sunday afternoon.

President Trump Donald John TrumpMary Trump celebrates Biden-Harris victory: 'To America. Thanks, guys' Biden gives shoutout to Black Americans in victory speech: 'You always have my back, and I'll have yours' Biden vows to heal divided nation MORE won the district by roughly seven points in 2016, and this election cycle, Spanberger was part of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s Frontline Program supporting vulnerable incumbents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her reelection bid was seen as a “toss up” by Cook Political Report until roughly a month before the election, when the political analysis newsletter changed its rating to “lean Democrat” in early October. Spanberger was propelled to victory in 2018 by winning large margins in Richmond suburbs, a trend expected to hold up in 2020.

Spanberger, a former CIA officer, cultivated a reputation as a moderate during her first term in Congress despite Republican efforts during the campaign to paint her as too liberal for the district.

During the campaign, Spanberger highlighted that she broke with Democratic House leadership on their $3 trillion coronavirus relief package and was pushing to take up a smaller package proposed by the Trump administration in order to get aid out to people faster.