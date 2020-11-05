GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler wins reelection

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler Jaime Lynn Herrera BeutlerMild weather could boost voter turnout on Election Day Democratic poll shows tight contest in Washington House race Centrist Democrats 'strongly considering' discharge petition on GOP PPP bill MORE (R-Wash.) on Thursday was projected to win reelection for a sixth term in the House to represent Washington's 3rd congressional district.

The Associated Press called the race at 9:17 p.m. EST.

Beutler resisted Democratic nominee Carolyn Long’s challenge for the seat, hanging on to the state's only red district that President Trump Donald John TrumpAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report Officials warn delayed vote count could lead to flood of disinformation New Trump campaign lawsuit targets late-arriving Georgia mail ballots MORE won by 7.4 percent in 2016.

Beutler’s reputation of working with her colleagues across the aisle put her in favorable standing among her constituents, despite Democrats' attempt to tie her to Trump in hopes of capturing the district.

With Beutler in the House, Washington’s 3rd congressional district remains the only one held by a Republican.