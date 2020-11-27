Valadao unseats Cox in election rematch

Former Rep. David Valadao David Goncalves ValadaoHouse Hispanic Republicans welcome four new members Ex-GOP Rep. David Valadao up 11 points over Democrat TJ Cox in California House race: poll Republicans uncomfortably playing defense MORE (R-Calif.) managed to unseat Rep. TJ Cox (D-Calif.) in their rematch to represent California's 21st Congressional District, the Associated Press projected on Friday, more than three weeks after Election Day.

The race was one of the most competitive in California, with both candidates and outside groups spending large amounts of money on the race.

Valadao — a dairy farmer who served in the House from 2013 through 2019 — was narrowly ousted by Cox in 2018, losing by just 862 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Census data, roughly 74 percent of the district's population identifies as Hispanic, making Valadao one of the few Republicans that will represent a majority-Hispanic district.

Cox attempted to link his opponent to President Trump Donald John TrumpVenezuela judge orders prison time for 6 American oil executives Trump says he'll leave White House if Biden declared winner of Electoral College The Memo: Biden faces tough road on pledge to heal nation MORE in the district that former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump says he'll leave White House if Biden declared winner of Electoral College Federal workers stuck it out with Trump — now, we're ready to get back to work Biden soars as leader of the free world MORE won by 15 points in 2016. But the California Republican prevailed in his rematch, campaigning as a moderate that can work across the aisle.

Cox came under fire following news of unpaid taxes, having to pay $58,000 in back wages owed to three employees in Canada, $145,000 in unpaid federal income taxes, according to The Fresno Bee.