Texas Democrat Colin Allred beats back GOP challenger

Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas) is projected to defeat Republican Genevieve Collins, an education technology executive, in the suburbs of North Dallas, securing his place on Capitol Hill for a second term.

Allred, a former linebacker for the NFL's Tennessee Titans, stunned Washington in 2018 when he defeated veteran Rep. Pete Sessions Peter Anderson SessionsTexas Republicans sound post-2020 alarm bells The Hill's Campaign Report: New polls show Biden leading by landslide margins The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Argentum - In Rose Garden, Trump launches anti-Biden screed MORE (R-Texas), who had held the seat since the district was created in 2003.

His victory over Collins was less surprising.

Allred is a rising star in the Democratic ranks and was elected co-president of the party's formidable freshman class. He had raised more than $5.2 million over the cycle, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, and election handicappers considered his win a likely bet heading into Election Day.

Democrats across the country had made health care their central campaign focus, an issue of particular importance amid the coronavirus pandemic, and one that may have resonated especially loudly in Texas, which has the highest uninsured rate in the country.

Allred's pitch hinged on a defense of the Affordable Care Act, the Obama-era health care expansion that President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE and a number of GOP-led states, including Texas, are seeking to repeal. That position marked a stark contrast to that of Collins, who knocked ObamaCare as a case of government overreach that has spiked costs and eroded provider options for patients.

The issue of coronavirus relief also played heavily in the race. The airline industry, a major force in the Dallas region, has been clobbered by the pandemic, and the two candidates sparred repeatedly over which party was to blame for the impasse on another round of emergency stimulus, which would include a lifeline for those companies.

In the end, though, Collins may have fallen victim a force outside of her control: Texas is shifting blue.

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOn The Money: Trump winning farm vote despite pinch of trade policies, pandemic | Pelosi says Democrats would fast-track ObamaCare, COVID-19 aid next year | Dow closes up more than 400 points on eve of Election Day Polls show Biden with edge over Trump in key states GOP Senate campaign chairman: 'Clear path' to keeping Senate majority MORE had won the 32nd District by 2 points in 2016. And although the state has not sided with a Democratic presidential candidate since former President Jimmy Carter Jimmy CarterA wave election? Or a fundamental realigning of American politics? The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump, Biden set for weekend swing state sprint The Memo: Texas could deliver political earthquake MORE in 1976 — and Trump beat Clinton by 9 points — the race between Trump and Joe Biden Joe BidenLady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed Tillis-Cunningham race in NC could decide Senate majority MORE was deemed a toss-up heading into Election Day.