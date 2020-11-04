Chip Roy fends off challenge from Wendy Davis to win reelection in Texas

Rep. Chip RoyCharles (Chip) Eugene RoyDemocrats seek wave to bolster House majority Texas Republicans sound post-2020 alarm bells The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by Facebook - Smart or senseless for Biden to spend time in Georgia, Iowa? MORE (R-Texas) has been reelected to represent Texas’s 21st Congressional District in the House, defeating Democratic challenger Wendy Davis.

Roy, who was first elected to represent the hotly contested district in 2018, currently serves on the House Oversight and Reform, Budget, and Veterans’ Affairs committees and is the ranking member on the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

He ran on a conservative platform, campaigning for issues such as increasing border security, promoting law enforcement, a pro-life stance and reforming Medicaid.

Roy has a long history as part of the Texas Republican Party, serving as chief of staff to Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzBeyoncé sports pro-Biden mask on Instagram It's time for a universal charitable deduction Twitter changes policy, unlocks New York Post account after standoff MORE (R-Texas), staff director of Sen. John Cornyn John CornynOvernight Defense: More veterans running for office, but numbers in Congress dwindling | Gunmen storm Kabul University, killing 19 | US forces rescue American hostage in Nigeria Biden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster More veterans running for office as numbers dwindle in Congress MORE’s (R-Texas ) leadership office and senior counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee. He also previously served as senior adviser to former Energy Secretary Rick Perry Rick PerryThe Memo: Texas could deliver political earthquake The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by Facebook - Trump, Biden blitz battleground states Texas Republicans sound post-2020 alarm bells MORE (R) while Perry was serving as governor of Texas.

Roy beat out former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis (D) in what was expected to be one of the closest House races in the nation. The 21st District covers portions of Austin and San Antonio, along with swaths of the more rural Hill Country region, pulling in a diverse voting population.

"This district is very reflective of the national situation,” Roy told The Hill during an interview in October. “Why? We're highly suburban in two parts of it. We're urban, suburban and rural. We're all of it in a significant way.”