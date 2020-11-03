Progressive Cori Bush easily wins election in Missouri after primary upset

Progressive Democrat Cori Bush easily won election to Missouri's 1st Congressional District on Tuesday, defeating Republican candidate Anthony Rogers.

The Associated Press called the race at 10:30 p.m. ET. Bush was leading with 84 percent of the vote with 25 percent of precincts reporting.

Bush’s real test came during the Democratic primary in August when she upset longtime Rep. Wm. Lacy Clay William (Lacy) Lacy ClayWomen of color flex political might Five things we learned from this year's primaries Progressives aim for big night in Massachusetts MORE (D) by more than 4,000 votes. Missouri’s 1st District encompasses the city of St. Louis and is solidly blue.

Bush has run on a wholly progressive platform, supporting "Medicare for All," criminal justice reform and a $15 federal minimum wage.

She starred in the Netflix documentary “Knock Down the House” in 2019, which featured four Democratic female candidates running for House seats during the 2018 midterms. Bush joins Rep. Alexandra Ocasio Cortez (D-N.Y.) as women who were featured in the documentary and have now been elected to Congress.