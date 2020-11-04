Strickland will be first African American to represent Washington state in Congress

Marilyn Strickland on Wednesday was projected to win the election for Washington’s 10th Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race at 11 a.m. EST.

She was favored to win the House seat over Beth Doglio, after they both advanced to the general election.

Strickland will be the first African American to represent Washington at the federal level, and the first Korean American ever elected to Congress.

Prior to her congressional run, Strickland was the first African American to serve as mayor of Tacoma, Wash. Most recently, she served as the CEO of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

Strickland will be replacing Rep. Denny Heck Dennis (Denny) Lynn HeckExclusive: Guccifer 2.0 hacked memos expand on Pennsylvania House races Heck enjoys second political wind Incoming lawmaker feeling a bit overwhelmed MORE (D-Wash.-10), decided to retire at the end of the year.