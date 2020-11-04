Republicans hold onto competitive Indiana House seat

Indiana state Sen. Victoria Spartz (R) is projected to win the race for Indiana’s 5th Congressional District, defeating Democratic candidate Christina Hale.

Spartz will succeed Rep. Susan Brooks Susan Wiant BrooksLive updates: Democrats seek to extend House advantage 10 bellwether House races to watch on election night Democrats seek wave to bolster House majority MORE (R), first elected in 2012, who did not seek reelection.

Spartz was appointed to her Senate seat in September 2017 after state Sen. Luke Kenley (R) retired. A caucus of precinct Republican officials appointed her to finish Kenley’s term. She won the GOP primary with 32 percent of the vote against 14 other declared candidates.