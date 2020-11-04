Feenstra wins Iowa House race to fill Steve King's seat

Iowa state Sen. Randy Feenstra (R) is projected to win election to the House after ousting Rep. Steve King Steven (Steve) Arnold KingDemocrats lead in 3 of 4 Iowa House races: poll Hillicon Valley: House votes to condemn QAnon | Americans worried about foreign election interference | DHS confirms request to tap protester phones House approves measure condemning QAnon, but 17 Republicans vote against it MORE in the Republican primary earlier this year.

Feenstra was expected to win his bid to represent the heavily Republican northwest Iowa district against Democratic nominee J.D. Scholten after his successful primary bid. He has served as a state senator since 2009 and was Sioux County treasurer from 2006 to 2008.

King, a congressman since 2003, lost his bid for reelection after national Republicans and House colleagues exiled him over his lengthy history of racist remarks, defense of white nationalist principles, and support of anti-Semitic politicians and conspiracy theories.

House Republican leadership stripped King of his committee seats in 2019 and the party’s congressional campaign arm declined to support him. Feenstra argued that King’s rhetoric left his constituents without adequate representation.