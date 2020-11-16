Rep. Cedric Richmond to join Biden administration

Rep. Cedric Richmond Cedric Levon RichmondBiden co-chair says wins in traditionally red states 'will give him some coattails and some leverage' with Congress Democrats accuse Kushner of 'casual racism' over comments about Black Americans The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by Facebook - Trump combative, Biden earnest during distanced TV duel MORE (D-La.) is joining the Biden administration, two sources familiar with the situation confirmed to The Hill.

One source told The Hill that Richmond, who was one of the co-chairs for President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenObama: US 'adversaries have seen us weakened' US sees 1M new coronavirus cases in one week GOP shows limited appetite for pursuing Biden probes MORE's campaign, will assume a senior role similar to that of Valerie Jarrett Valerie June JarrettStacey Abrams earns praise as Biden leads in Georgia The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by Goldman Sachs - Pelosi, Mnuchin push stimulus talks forward, McConnell applies brakes Jacobin Editor-at-Large: Valerie Jarrett's support for Citigroup executive's mayoral campaign 'microcosm' of Democrats' relationship with Wall Street MORE in the Obama administration. Jarrett was known to be a close confidant of former President Obama while also heading the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs during his presidency.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg and NBC News early Monday evening.

In the House, the 47-year-old represents Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District, which encompasses most of New Orleans. He’s scheduled to announce his new role at a press conference tomorrow morning, according to Bloomberg.

Amie Parnes contributed.