Pelosi to donate $2 million to protect House majority

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOn The Money: Democrats deals to bolster support for relief bill | Biden tries to keep Democrats together | Retailers fear a return of the mask wars Here's who Biden is now considering for budget chief Biden urges Democrats to advocate for rescue package MORE (D-Calif.) will donate $2 million to protect Democrats’ narrow House majority next year.

A spokesperson for Pelosi confirmed to The Hill that she will give $1 million to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), House Democrats’ campaign arm, and $1 million to House Majority PAC, their top outside group.

The donations were first reported by Politico Playbook.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contributions from Pelosi, one of the Democratic Party’s most prolific fundraisers, will be a boost to Democrats who are already narrowly holding on to the House.

Republicans only need to flip five seats in the midterm elections to win control of the lower chamber, and history is on the GOP’s side, given that the party in power typically loses seats in the first midterm of a new administration.

The DCCC this week rolled out its Frontline Program for the 2022 cycle, identifying 32 swing-seat Democrats the party will prioritize in defending.