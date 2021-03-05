Democratic lawmaker releases social media report on GOP members who voted to overturn election

Rep. Zoe Lofgren Zoe Ellen LofgrenHouse-passed election bill takes aim at foreign interference Republicans call for hearing on Biden's handling of border surge Curator estimates Capitol art damage from mob totals K MORE (D-Calif.) has released a sprawling report detailing social media posts by Republican lawmakers who voted against certifying the Electoral College results of the 2020 presidential election.

The nearly 2,000-page report documents posts on social media platforms right before the Nov. 3 election and after the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill.

The report underscores the lack of trust between Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill as critics say comments questioning the credibility of the November election helped fuel the deadly riot in January.

Federal investigators are also reportedly investigating communications between lawmakers and the rioters before the insurrection.

Lofgren, the chair of the House Administration Committee, said in a forward to the report that she released it as part of a fact-finding mission and hinted that punishments may result from some of the Republicans' claims and statements.

"Like former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump State Department appointee arrested in connection with Capitol riot Intelligence community investigating links between lawmakers, Capitol rioters Michelle Obama slams 'partisan actions' to 'curtail access to ballot box' MORE, any elected Member of Congress who aided and abetted the insurrection or incited the attack seriously threatened our democratic government. They would have betrayed their oath of office and would be implicated in the same constitutional provision cited in the Article of Impeachment," she wrote. "That provision prohibits any person who has previously taken an oath as a member of Congress to support the Constitution but subsequently engaged in insurrection or rebellion from serving in Congress."

"Any appropriate disciplinary action is a matter not only of the Constitution and law, but also of fact," Lofgren continued. "Many of former President Trump's false statements were made in very public settings. Had Members made similar public statements in the weeks and months before the January 6th attack?

"Statements which are readily available in the public arena may be part of any consideration of Congress' constitutional prerogatives and responsibilities."

The report covers the posts of 120 House Republicans, including several top Trump allies.

In one highlighted comment, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), the chair of the hard-line House Freedom Caucus, tweeted on Nov. 5, “The integrity of our elections is on the line, and Americans need maximum transparency and accountability from state and local officials.”

Rep. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksCPAC, all-in for Trump, is not what it used to be Democrats don't trust GOP on 1/6 commission: 'These people are dangerous' Trump to reemerge on political scene at CPAC MORE (R-Ala.) tweeted that same day, “As a U.S. House member, I’m going to be very hesitant to certify the results of this election if Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump State Department appointee arrested in connection with Capitol riot FireEye finds evidence Chinese hackers exploited Microsoft email app flaw since January Biden officials to travel to border amid influx of young migrants MORE is declared the winner under these circumstances b/c I lack faith that this was an honest election.”

Brooks pioneered the effort in the House to object to the Electoral College results.

After Election Day, Trump and his allies on Capitol Hill swiftly alleged without evidence that widespread fraud cost the former president a second term, though nearly every lawsuit seeking to throw out certain swing states’ results were tossed for lack of evidence or standing.