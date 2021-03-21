Tom Reed apologizes over sexual misconduct claims, won't run for office

Rep. Tom Reed Tom ReedAmbitious House lawmakers look for promotions GOP Rep. Tom Reed accused of sexual misconduct Democrats under pressure to deliver on labor's 'litmus test' bill MORE (R-N.Y.) said on Sunday that he won’t run for any elected office in 2022 in a statement in which he also apologized to a former lobbyist who accused him of sexual misconduct several years ago.

Reed's statement comes after Nicolette Davis, a former lobbyist who is now an Army second lieutenant, told The Washington Post in a story published Friday that Reed had sexually harassed her four years ago.

Davis alleged that Reed rubbed her back and thigh and unhooked her bra at an Irish bar in Minnesota while she was working as a lobbyist for an insurance company, according to the Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reed opened his statement by apologizing to Davis, saying, “Even though I am only hearing of this matter as stated by Ms. Davis in the article now, I hear her voice and will not dismiss her.”

“In reflection, my personal depiction of this event is irrelevant,” he said. “Simply put, my behavior caused her pain, showed her disrespect and was unprofessional. I was wrong, I am sorry, and I take full responsibility.”

Reed said the incident occured during a time in which he struggled with alcohol and that he has been in recovery for four years.

“This is in no way an excuse for anything I’ve done,” he said. “Consistent with my recovery, I publicly take ownership of my past actions, offer this amend and humbly apologize again to Ms. Davis, my wife and kids, loved ones, and to all of you.”

He also apologized to his wife, kids, family, colleagues and constituents in his congressional district in the statement.

Reed cited a previous vow that he would only serve six terms, or 12 years, in Congress in his decision to not run for any elected office. The allegations against Reed were published after the lawmaker told Fox News that he was considering running against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoAmbitious House lawmakers look for promotions New challenges emerge for Biden after strong start Current Cuomo aide alleges harassment MORE (D), who is facing sexual misconduct accusations from several women, matters that are under investigation by the state Attorney General.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davis had approached the Post about her account in mid-February, before Reed’s comments on Fox News.

Last week, Reed responded to the Post report in a statement provided by his office saying "this account of my actions is not accurate."

Reed said he would spend time dedicated to "making amends for my past actions."