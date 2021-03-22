Ocasio-Cortez endorses Turner in Ohio special election

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezCotton: Democrats' infrastructure bill will be focused on higher taxes, 'Green New Deal' OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Obama NOAA leader joins Biden White House in climate role | Study: Climate change could reduce more than 60 countries' credit ratings | NASA climate official says agency has 'renewed emphasis' on practical science applications Pelosi says top Democrats won't back measure to expel Greene MORE on Monday endorsed Nina Turner, the former Ohio state senator and national co-chair of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocrats vow to go 'bold' — with or without GOP The Memo: Two months in, strong Biden faces steep climbs Cotton: Democrats' infrastructure bill will be focused on higher taxes, 'Green New Deal' MORE's (I-Vt.) 2020 presidential campaign, in her race to represent Ohio's open 11th Congressional District.

“Nina is a bold, unapologetic progressive who has spent her entire career advocating for the working people of Northeast Ohio, and a powerful voice for progressive values and policies that will make a meaningful difference in the lives of working people across this country — like Medicare for All, a $15 minimum wage, and a Green New Deal,” Ocasio-Cortez, herself a veteran of Sanders's 2016 campaign, said in a statement.

“I need her alongside me in Congress in the fight for racial, economic, social, and environmental justice,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turner said she was “honored” to receive the endorsement, adding that she looks forward to “working together to build a democracy where no child goes hungry, no worker earns a starvation wage, and where every business respects our planet.”

The 19th News first reported on the endorsement.

The seat in Ohio’s 11th District opened when then-Rep. Marcia Fudge Marcia FudgeAmbitious House lawmakers look for promotions Marcia Fudge — 'The Fixer' — will take on HUD Watch live: White House press briefing with HUD secretary MORE (D) was tapped by President Biden Joe BidenAstraZeneca says COVID-19 vaccine found 79 percent effective in US trial with no safety concerns The Hill's Morning Report - Biden: Back to the future on immigration, Afghanistan, Iran This week: Senate works to confirm Biden picks ahead of break MORE to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Fudge, a former chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, was first elected to Congress in 2008.

On March 10, the Senate confirmed her nomination on a 66-34 vote. Fudge is the first woman to hold the position since 1979, and only the second Black woman and third woman ever to lead the department.

Turner, one of at least half a dozen Democrats seeking the seat, has also secured endorsements from Sanders, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who served alongside her as co-chair of Sanders campaign and progressive Democratic Reps. Cori Bush (Mo.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.).

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Mike DeWineThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden: Back to the future on immigration, Afghanistan, Iran Ambitious House lawmakers look for promotions All Massachusetts residents will be eligible for vaccine on April 19 MORE (R) on Thursday set the special election to fill Fudge’s seat for Nov. 2, with a primary to be held on Aug. 3.