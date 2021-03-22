These House lawmakers aren't seeking reelection in 2022

In the past few days, several House lawmakers have announced they won't seek reelection.

The announcements come shortly after several GOP senators said they're retiring from Congress at the end of next year.

The moves are sending both sides scrambling ahead of the midterm elections, when Democrats will try to defend their razor-thin majorities and Republicans will attempt to win back control of the House and Senate.

Here are the four House members who have announced they will not run for reelection next year. This list will be updated as necessary.



Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.)

Hice said on Monday that he plans to challenge Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) instead of running for a fifth term in the House.

“Every Georgian, in fact, every American has the right to be outraged by the actions and, simultaneously, the inaction of our Secretary of State,” Hice said in a statement. “Our state deserves a leader who steers clear of scandals and focuses on the incredibly important duties of the office.”

Hice won with 62 percent of the vote in November.



Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-Ariz.)

Kirkpatrick announced on March 12 that she would not run for a sixth term, saying she wanted to spend more time with her family.

"It's time to pass along the torch, the baton, and let somebody else take over," she told the Arizona Republic. "Plus, quite honestly, there's a personal interest. I have three grandsons. ... We would just like to be available to them, spend more time with them."

Kirkpatrick won with 55 percent of the vote last year.



Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.)

Reed, who was previously considering a run for governor, said on Sunday that he would not seek public office of any kind next year following an accusation of sexual misconduct from a former lobbyist.

“Simply put, my behavior caused her pain, showed her disrespect and was unprofessional. I was wrong, I am sorry, and I take full responsibility,” he said in a statement.

Reed, who won with almost 58 percent of the vote in 2020, added that he would spend time dedicated to "making amends for my past actions."



Rep. Filemon Vela (D-Texas)

Vela announced Monday that he will not seek reelection to represent his Texas district along the southern border.

"I will not be seeking reelection to the House of Representatives in 2022," Vela, who has served since 2013, said in a statement. "I will continue to focus on maintaining a Democratic House and Senate Majority in my capacity as a member of Congress and Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee, while working diligently for the people I am so grateful to represent."

Vela won reelection last year with 55 percent of the vote.