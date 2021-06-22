Ocasio-Cortez says she ranked Wiley first, Stringer second in NYC mayoral vote

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezHeatwaves don't lie: Telling the truth about climate change Biden risks break with progressives on infrastructure The Memo: The center strikes back MORE (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday revealed who she ranked first and second in New York City’s closely-watched mayoral race: civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley and New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer.

Her first pick doesn’t come as a surprise, since the progressive lawmaker endorsed Wiley earlier this month, ending swirls of speculation regarding who the prominent congresswoman would throw her support behind.

Ocasio-Cortez, during an appearance on the Hot 97 radio station the morning of the race’s Democratic primary, announced her vote for Stringer, calling him a “strong candidate from the policy perspective.”

“I personally have ranked Scott Stringer number two, and I think he’s also a really strong candidate from a policy perspective,” the lawmaker said.

Democratic New York City residents went to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the race for the party’s mayoral nominee.

The leading candidates include Wiley, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, former New York City Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Wiley has gained the support of a number of progressive lawmakers and advocacy groups, while the other three leading contenders have established themselves as centrist candidates.

Going into Tuesday, Adams was leading in the polls, but that margin could be toppled as the city begins its first-ever ranked choice election.

Yang and Garcia made an effort to take advantage of the voting system, forming a coalition to funnel support away from Adams.