Almost 9 in 10 voters worried about 'rising cost of living': poll

Nearly nine in ten voters say they are concerned about the rising cost of living in the U.S., according to a new survey from the conservative advocacy group the American Action Network.

Eighty-eight percent of voters surveyed said they were either "somewhat" or "extremely" worried about the rising cost of living, while 86 percent said they were worried about inflation and 79 percent said they were worried about rising gas prices. Seventy-three percent said they were concerned about "impending tax increases."

Punchbowl News was the first outlet to report on the poll. The American Action Network is linked to the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC that is devoted to electing House Republicans.

The findings come as Republican lawmakers, candidates, and campaign committees are attempting to seize on rising inflation in an effort to derail President Biden Joe BidenGraham says he'd 'leave town' to stop .5T spending plan Afghan ambassador, diplomats withdrawn from Islamabad Biden seeks to prove his skeptics wrong MORE's economic agenda.

Other polls have shown that economic issues, including inflation, are chief concerns among voters. A Fox News poll released late last month found that 83 percent of respondents said they were worried about inflation. Seventy-seven percent of voters said they were concerned about taxes, according to the same poll.

The American Action Network poll was commissioned by the Tarrance Group and American Viewpoint. The survey was conducted among 1,009 voters in 51 battleground House districts from June 22-29, 2021. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.