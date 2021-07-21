Club for Growth goes after Cheney in ad, compares her to Clinton

The conservative group Club for Growth is releasing a new attack ad that tries to pin down Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyTrump says he'll meet with Cheney challengers ahead of endorsement Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel MORE (R-Wyo.) as another Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonLinda Greenhouse and the religious right Biden meets with Merkel in German leader's last official trip to Washington Ocasio-Cortez to stump for Turner in Ohio ahead of special election MORE.

The 30-second video starts off by showing photos of the former 2016 presidential candidate.

"Remember? She benefited from a famous political last name. She sided with Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiEthics panel upholds 0 mask fines against Greene, other GOP lawmakers Trump says he'll meet with Cheney challengers ahead of endorsement Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe MORE and attacked President Trump Donald TrumpOn The Money: Schumer pressured from all sides on spending strategy | GOP hammers HUD chief over sluggish rental aid | Democrat proposes taxes on commercial space flights Overnight Health Care: Fauci clashes with Paul - again | New York reaches .1B settlement with opioid distributors | Delta variant accounts for 83 percent of US COVID-19 cases Overnight Defense: Military justice overhaul included in defense bill | Pentagon watchdog to review security of 'nuclear football' | Pentagon carries out first air strike in Somalia under Biden MORE when he was in office. She supported impeachment and she continues to attack President Trump today," the ad says.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hillary Clinton? No, Liz Cheney," and the photo of Clinton turns into Cheney.

"Liz Cheney is wrong about Trump and she’s wrong for Wyoming in Congress," the ad finishes.

The ad was first reported by the Casper Star-Tribune.

In a statement to The Hill, a spokesperson for Cheney said, “Anyone who questions Liz Cheney's conservative credentials is ignorant or lying.”



Cheney has drawn ire from former President Trump and other Republicans after she voted to impeach the president earlier this year over his role in inciting the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. She was ousted from her position as conference chair by members of her party, and she has continued to remain a vocal critic of the former president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most recently, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi chose Cheney as one her picks — and lone Republican — on a select committee that will investigate the events around the Jan. 6 attack, which the Republican congresswoman accepted, shocking House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyPelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe The Hill's Morning Report - Will Schumer back down on his deadline? Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel MORE (R-Calif.) and others.

The ad follows an announcement that Trump made through his political action committee (PAC) Save America on Tuesday that he would be meeting with potential challengers of the Wyoming Republican incumbent at his golf club in New Jersey.

In his statement, he said that “some highly respected pollsters” informed him that Cheney was “toast.”

“This is a ‘hot’ race with some very interesting candidates running against her. Remember though, in the end we just want ONE CANDIDATE running against Cheney,” Trump said. “I'll be meeting with some of her opponents in Bedminster next week and will be making my decision on who to endorse in the next few months. JUST ONE CANDIDATE. Thank you!”

Star-Tribune reports that Club for Growth spent over $40,000 on the ad: $13,720 on TV ad slots, around $9,000 on production costs and $18,000 on digital ads. The ad is set to run around primetime on NBC each night during the Olympics, including opening and closing ceremonies, and on digital networks in the Casper and Cheyenne markets, the news outlet reported.

Though the ad does not endorse anyone specifically, Club for Growth has already met with potential challengers, according to the news outlet.

"We've met with all the candidates and are currently assessing their viability," said Joe Kildea, Vice President of communications, according to Star-Tribune. "We are working closely with Trump's team to identify a candidate."

The Hill has reached out to Club for Growth for comment.

Updated: 10:14 p.m.