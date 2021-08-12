McCarthy sells 'moron' campaign T-shirts to protest mask mandates

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyWyoming GOP leaders say they no longer recognize Cheney as party member Are member subpoenas a wise move for the January 6 Select Committee? Republicans are the 21st-century Know-Nothing Party MORE (R-Calif.) is fundraising by selling T-shirts emblazoned with the word "moron" to protest mask mandates while swiping at Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiBernie Sanders says he plans to persuade progressives to help pass .5T spending package House Democrats press leaders to include more funding for electric vehicles in spending plan On The Money: Pelosi says no vote on infrastructure this month | Senate Democrats approve budget resolution MORE (D-Calif.).

In late July, Pelosi referred to McCarthy as "such a moron" for opposing the return of a mask mandate in the House, which was put in place due a rise in infections from the delta variant of the coronavirus.

"Nancy Pelosi JUST CALLED Kevin McCarthy a 'moron' for opposing the mask mandate. You're a top patriot and HE NEEDS YOU to get this t-shirt to oppose HER & the Radical Socialist Left," the Republican Party's fundraising website WinRed reads.

The T-shirts read: "mo•ron noun 1. A term coined by Nancy Pelosi referring to freedom-loving Americans who oppose Mask mandates."

The Capitol physician reissued a mask mandate in late July for the House after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidelines in light of the delta variant surge.

After Pelosi referred to the GOP leader as a "moron" for his opposition to wearing masks in the House, McCarthy accused the Speaker of being ignorant of "the science."

"The Speaker of the House said that people who are fully vaccinated but don't support wearing a mask are morons. She wanted to say that the House should follow the science. Madam Speaker, you don't know the facts, nor the science, so let's talk about it," McCarthy said on the House floor.

The Hill has reached out to Pelosi and McCarthy's offices for comment.