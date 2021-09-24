Dingell fundraises off Greene altercation on Capitol steps

Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell Deborah (Debbie) Ann DingellDemocrats face full legislative plate and rising tensions Virginia Democrat introduces tax credit for electric commercial vehicles More than 100 Democrats back legislation lowering Medicare eligibility age to 60 MORE (Mich.) on Friday launched a message to supporters fundraising off of her heated exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor GreeneGOP efforts to downplay danger of Capitol riot increase The Memo: What now for anti-Trump Republicans? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's meeting with Trump 'soon' in Florida MORE (R-Ga.) on the steps of the Capitol after the Georgia congresswoman started heckling House Democrats over their vote on an abortion access bill.

In the email, Dingell’s reelection campaign team said Greene “attacked Democrats on the steps of the Capitol, heckling and yelling (maskless) after passing the Women’s Health Protection Act.”

“Debbie Dingell stood up against MTG, proving that she is the tough leader we need in Congress who is willing to fight for progress and for us,” the campaign added, referring to the GOP lawmaker by her initials.

ADVERTISEMENT

The email went on to say, “We know that women from Michigan get the job done, and today, Debbie stood up against a bully heckling her colleagues.”

The campaign noted that Dingell is facing an upcoming federal campaign finance deadline, calling on supporters to donate to “show tough leaders like Debbie that we have her back and we’re standing with her.”

“Republicans like MTG are not going to back down and they’re going to keep spreading misinformation and making attacks against Democrats’ agenda,” the email added.

.@MTG and @RepDebDingell just got into screaming match on steps of Capitol after MTG heckled Democrats holding a press conf after passing legislation responding to Texas abortion law pic.twitter.com/Kq11xko04r — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) September 24, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

The altercation Friday occurred after Greene began shouting at dozens of Democrats assembled on the Capitol steps preparing for a news conference on the House passage of a bill ensuring nationwide abortion access.

The legislation came after the Supreme Court’s decision earlier this month to not block a Texas law that prohibits nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The bill passed in a 218-211 vote largely along party lines, with one conservative Democrat, Rep. Henry Cuellar (Texas), voting against the measure.

Rep. Pete Aguilar Peter (Pete) Ray AguilarWatch live: House Democratic leaders hold press conference Biden backs effort to include immigration in budget package Biden to meet with 11 Democratic lawmakers on DACA: report MORE (Calif.), the Democratic Caucus vice chair, at one point during Friday's incident told Greene she was being “performative,” after which she hit back, “No, you’re performative.”

Video capturing the exchanges showed Dingell moments later walking down the steps before she began yelling at Greene, instructing her to follow the church’s tenets and “respect your neighbor.”

Greene could be heard telling Democrats, “Try being a Christian,” to which Dingell shouted back, “You try being a Christian!”

"And try treating your colleagues decently!" Dingell added while pointing her finger toward Greene.

Greene has previously gotten into several public altercations with her Democratic colleagues, including in May when she confronted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezEnhanced infrastructure plan is the best way to go WHIP LIST: How House Democrats say they'll vote on infrastructure bill Feehery: The confidence game MORE (D-N.Y.) in a hallway and repeatedly asked her why she supported “terrorists” like antifa and Black Lives Matter.