Ocasio-Cortez: Virginia results show limits of 'trying to run a fully 100% super-moderated campaign'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez applauds Merkley for opposing Rahm Emanuel's nomination Is 'Let's go Brandon!' a form of hate speech? Hillicon Valley — Feds zero in on groups critical to national security MORE (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday blamed the Democrats’ loss in the Virginia gubernatorial race to nominee Terry McAuliffe Terry McAuliffeOcasio-Cortez: Virginia results show limits of 'trying to run a fully 100% super-moderated campaign' Biden speaks to Murphy, McAuliffe following gubernatorial elections Youngkin meets with Northam: 'Today was the beginning of a friendship' MORE “trying to run a fully 100 percent super-moderated campaign,” arguing that such a pitch does not energize a progressive base.

Ocasio-Cortez, in a video posted to her Instagram account, went further to say that progressives “weren’t even really invited to contribute on that race,” pointing to other Democratic wins throughout the country.

“I know that Virginia was a huge bummer. And honestly, if anything, I think that the results show the limits of trying to run a fully 100% super-moderated campaign that does not excite, speak to or energize a progressive base,” she said.

.@AOC finds a silver lining in Virginia election losses.



“I think that the results show the limits of trying to run a fully 100% super moderated campaign” pic.twitter.com/NjjiQQ5uU7 — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) November 4, 2021

The progressive lawmaker’s comments come as Democrats are pointing fingers at one another to place the blame for the party’s trio of losses in the Old Dominion Tuesday.

Republican candidates won the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general races, dealing a blow to Democrats in a commonwealth that overwhelmingly went for then-Democratic nominees Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats hit panic button after Virginia collapse Manchin says he won't vote to overrule Senate parliamentarian Carville blames 'stupid wokeness' for Democratic losses MORE and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonJoe Manchin and the blue-collar exodus Van Jones on Virginia: 'This is a big, big wake-up call' for Democrats Colorado Supreme Court signs off on new congressional map MORE in 2020 and 2016.

A lot of the blame has made its way up to Capitol Hill, where lawmakers are still entrenched in negotiations for the bipartisan infrastructure bill and social spending package.

Top Democrats had hoped that congressional lawmakers could push the legislation through before the closely watched election to ramp up support for McAuliffe, but internal party disagreements blocked that goal.

Moderates have been pushing for the House to vote on the Senate-approved bipartisan infrastructure bill before considering the larger social spending package, but progressives are demanding that the two advance together.

Some progressives blamed moderates for the loss in Virginia, pointing to the stalling of negotiations on the social spending package. Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinDemocrats hit panic button after Virginia collapse Manchin says he won't vote to overrule Senate parliamentarian On The Money — Presented by Citi — Pelosi plays hardball with Manchin MORE (D-W.Va.), however, argued that the results in the Old Dominion bolster his concerns with ramming the bills through too quickly.

McAuliffe fell short to Republican Glenn Youngkin Glenn YoungkinThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Businesses' post-holiday vaccine mandate House GOP campaign chief to vulnerable Democrats: 'Retire or lose' Fear of 'Trump 2.0' not enough for Dems to win, says ex-lawmaker MORE by roughly two percentage points. Polls examining the race tightened in the final weeks leading up to the election, with the last surveys showing the two candidates in a dead heat.