Lowenthal becomes latest House Democrat to not seek reelection

Rep. Alan Lowenthal Alan Stuart LowenthalProposed California maps put incumbents in jeopardy Progressives see infrastructure vote next week Progressives win again: No infrastructure vote Thursday MORE (D-Calif.) announced Thursday that he will retire from Congress, making him the 20th House Democrat not running for reelection in next year's midterm elections.

Lowenthal, 80, said that he wants to spend more time with family after serving in the House since 2013.

"It is time to pass the baton. It is time to rest and surround myself with the benefits of a life well lived and earned honorably in the service of my fellow citizens," Lowenthal said in a statement.

Lowenthal is the latest in a growing list of House Democrats heading for the exits ahead of next year's midterm elections, which are expected to be a challenging year for the party amid decennial redistricting and President Biden Joe BidenSinema doubles down on filibuster, in setback for rules change talks Overnight Energy & Environment — Senate panel backs drilling fee hike Overnight Defense & National Security — Senate passes sweeping defense bill MORE's sagging approval ratings.

Republicans only need to flip five seats to win the House majority and just one for the Senate.

Lowenthal represents a safe Democratic district based in Long Beach, but its lines are expected to be redrawn as the California redistricting commission finalizes a new congressional map.

Aside from Lowenthal, 19 other House Democrats aren't running for reelection next year. Eight are running for other offices, including Reps. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) RyanYour must-read holiday book list from members of Congress Democratic lawmaker: Biden's diplomatic boycott of Beijing 'does not go far enough' Senate race in Ohio poses crucial test for Democrats MORE (Ohio), Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsSununu exit underscores uncertain GOP path to gain Senate majority Democrats brace for flood of retirements after Virginia rout Rep. Brown to run for Maryland attorney general MORE (Fla.), Conor Lamb (Pa.) and Peter Welch Peter Francis WelchVermont state senator announces bid for Congress Vermont Lt. Gov. launches bid for US House The Hill's Morning Report - Ins and outs: Powell renominated at Fed, Parnell drops Senate bid MORE (Vt.) for the Senate.

A total of 13 House Republicans, meanwhile, have also announced they won't seek reelection. Rep. Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesTrump media company inks deal with video platform Rumble The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Uber - Debt limit maneuvers; Biden warns Putin Nunes retirement move seen as sign of power shift in GOP MORE (R-Calif.), the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, is resigning at the end of this month to become the CEO of former President Trump Donald TrumpWarren backs expanding the Supreme Court Trump allies urge McCarthy to remove Kinzinger, Cheney from House GOP conference Agency managing Trump's DC hotel lease failed to probe ethical conflicts: report MORE's new media company.

Additional retirement announcements are likely in the coming weeks as members of Congress spend time at home over the holidays.

Republicans, bullish on their chances of winning the House majority, cited the latest House Democratic retirement as another sign that the political winds are blowing in their direction.

“Democrats have a full-blown retirement crisis on their hand[s] because voters are rejecting their agenda of higher prices, higher crime, and open borders," said National Republican Congressional Committee spokesperson Torunn Sinclair.

During his time in the House, Lowenthal has been known for his work on environmental issues through his seats on the Natural Resources and Transportation and Infrastructure committees, as well as LGBTQ rights.

Lowenthal became the first member of Congress to permanently display the rainbow LGBTQ Pride flag outside of his office in 2013.

But Lowenthal has faced some pushback for displaying the flag. In 2017, a man removed the flag from its holder outside his office, stomped on it, and called it "disgusting and immoral." The same year, a man filed a lawsuit against Lowenthal and three other House Democrats who also displayed a Pride flag outside their offices. A judge ultimately dismissed the lawsuit for lack of standing.