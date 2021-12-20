Members of Congress not running for reelection in 2022

Dozens of lawmakers have announced they won’t seek reelection in 2022, in what’s expected to be a tough year for Democrats trying to keep their narrow majorities in both chambers of Congress.

Several House members are seeking other offices, such as in the Senate or their state’s governorships. But other lawmakers are citing decennial redistricting and the increasingly toxic environment in Congress in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as they head for the exits.

Republicans only need to flip five seats to win the House majority in the 2022 midterms.

So far, 23 House Democrats have indicated they aren’t running for reelection, along with 13 House Republicans.

Across the Capitol, just six senators have said they aren’t running for reelection in 2022: Sens. Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 North Carolina Democrat Jeff Jackson drops out of Senate race Democrat Jeff Jackson set to exit North Carolina Senate race: report MORE (R-N.C.), Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyMeet Washington's most ineffective senator: Joe Manchin Black women look to build upon gains in coming elections Watch live: GOP senators present new infrastructure proposal MORE (R-Pa.), Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 Hewitt pushes back on Ohio GOP Senate candidate's election fraud claims Officials point to Apache vulnerability in urging passage of cyber incident reporting bill MORE (R-Ohio), Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 Graham warns GOP about Trump's wrath on debt vote GOP working to lock down votes on McConnell debt deal MORE (R-Ala.), Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 Senate confirms Rahm Emanuel to be ambassador to Japan Democrats push Manchin on 'nuclear option' for voting rights MORE (R-Mo.) and Patrick Leahy Patrick Joseph LeahyMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 Democrats mull hardball tactics to leapfrog parliamentarian on immigration Democrats, Republicans call for Biden to support Tibet autonomy MORE (D-Vt.).

Here’s a running list of which lawmakers won’t be seeking reelection.

DEMOCRATS

1. Ann Kirkpatrick Ann KirkpatrickMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 Democrats brace for flood of retirements after Virginia rout Two House Democrats to retire ahead of challenging midterms MORE (Ariz.)

Kirkpatrick, 71, announced in March 2021 that she wouldn’t seek another term representing her Tucson-area seat. Kirkpatrick told The Arizona Republic that she is "sort of term-limiting myself" and wanted to spend more time with family. She had taken a leave of absence from the House the year before to recover from alcoholism, but denied that played a role in her decision.

2. Filemon Vela Filemon Bartolome VelaMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 Lobbying world Democrats brace for flood of retirements after Virginia rout MORE (Texas)

Vela, 58, said in March 2021 that he won’t seek reelection after serving in the House since 2013. Vela's district had been considered a Democratic stronghold, but it has been increasingly targeted by Republicans. It had swung at the presidential level from Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBill O'Reilly says Trump will run again Members of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 Will — or should — Kamala Harris become the Spiro Agnew of 2022? MORE carrying it by 22 points in 2016 to President Biden Joe BidenFederal class action lawsuit filed over treatment of Haitian migrants Staffer who had contact with Biden tests positive for COVID-19 Overnight Defense & National Security — New rules try to tackle extremism in the ranks MORE winning by 4 points. Vela himself won reelection in 2020 by 14 points. The redistricting process further gave Republicans an opportunity to redraw the district along the U.S.-Mexico border so that it could be more competitive.

3. Cheri Bustos Cheryl (Cheri) Lea BustosMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 Almost half in new poll expect economy to get worse in next year Democrats race to get ahead of inflation MORE (Ill.)

Bustos, 60, announced in April 2021 that she will retire from Congress, after leading the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee during the 2020 election cycle where Republicans ultimately gained seats. Bustos herself only narrowly won reelection by about 4 points in a competitive district that former President Trump Donald TrumpBill O'Reilly says Trump will run again Iran's Revolutionary Guard stages massive exercise amid heightened tensions DC police officer beaten during Jan. 6 attack resigns MORE had carried. By contrast, Bustos had won reelection in 2018 by nearly 25 points.

4. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) RyanMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 Lowenthal becomes latest House Democrat to not seek reelection Your must-read holiday book list from members of Congress MORE (Ohio)

Ryan, 48, formally launched a campaign in April 2021 to run for the open Senate seat that will be vacated by Portman’s retirement. Ryan was first elected to the House in 2002 and currently chairs a House Appropriations subcommittee with jurisdiction over legislative branch spending, where he has made efforts to investigate the Capitol Police’s handling of Jan. 6.

5. Charlie Crist Charles (Charlie) Joseph CristMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 DeSantis proposes civilian Florida State Guard military force he would control Florida Republicans debate how far to push congressional remap MORE (Fla.)

Crist, 65, announced in May 2021 that he is running to serve again as Florida governor, marking his third gubernatorial run since 2006. The Republican-turned-Democrat was first elected to the House in 2016.

6. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 Key centrist Democrat Stephanie Murphy won't seek reelection Lowenthal becomes latest House Democrat to not seek reelection MORE (Fla.)

Demings, 64, launched her campaign to challenge Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 Key centrist Democrat Stephanie Murphy won't seek reelection Cruz to get Nord Stream 2 vote as part of deal on Biden nominees MORE (R-Fla.) in June 2021. Demings, a former Orlando police chief, has become a rising star in the Democratic Party. She was on President Biden's shortlist of potential running mates in 2020 and later served as one of the House prosecutors during Trump's impeachment trial after Jan. 6.

7. Conor Lamb (Pa.)

Lamb, 37, announced in August 2021 that he is running for the open Senate seat in his state. Lamb had only narrowly defeated his GOP challenger by just over 2 points in 2020, after he won a special election in 2018 to represent a district that had been held by a Republican.

8. Ron Kind Ronald (Ron) James KindMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 Democrats brace for flood of retirements after Virginia rout Democrats unite to send infrastructure bill to Biden's desk MORE (Wis.)

Kind, 58, one of only seven Democrats representing a district carried by Trump in 2020, said in August 2021 that he wouldn't seek reelection. He only narrowly won reelection with 51 percent of the vote in 2020, compared to when he won reelection by nearly 20 points in 2018.

9. Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 For Democrats it should be about votes, not megaphones Proposed California maps put incumbents in jeopardy MORE (Calif.)

Bass, 68, a former chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, launched her campaign for Los Angeles mayor in September 2021.

10. John Yarmuth John Allen YarmuthMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Uber - Senate gets busy, except for Build Back Better House approves bill to ease passage of debt limit hike MORE (Ky.)

Yarmuth, 74, the House Budget Committee chairman who was closely involved in Democrats’ crafting of the social spending package, announced in October 2021 that he will retire after serving in the chamber since 2007.

11. David Price David Eugene PriceMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 North Carolina Democrat Jeff Jackson drops out of Senate race Democrat Jeff Jackson set to exit North Carolina Senate race: report MORE (N.C.)

Price, 81, who has been in office since 1997 as well as from 1987 to 1995, announced in October 2021 that he won't seek another term. He currently chairs a House Appropriations subcommittee with oversight of the departments of Transportation and Housing and Urban Development.

12. Mike Doyle Michael (Mike) F. DoyleMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 House passes bipartisan bills to strengthen network security, cyber literacy Texas Democrat Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson announces retirement at end of term MORE (Pa.)

Doyle, 68, said in October 2021 that after serving in the House since 1995, "I believe the time has come to pass the torch to the next generation." He cited discussions with his wife about "how we want to spend our retirement together now that our family is grown" and redistricting that will likely change his Pittsburgh-based district's boundaries.

13. Anthony Brown Anthony Gregory BrownMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 Katie Curran O'Malley, wife of former Maryland governor, launches bid for state AG Maryland Democrats target lone Republican in redistricting scheme MORE (Md.)

Brown, 60, who has served in the House since 2017, launched a campaign in October 2021 to serve as Maryland attorney general.

14. Jackie Speier Karen (Jackie) Lorraine Jacqueline SpeierMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 Speier endorses California Democrat in race to replace her War of words escalates in House MORE (Calif.)

Speier, 71, a co-chair of the Democratic Women’s Caucus, announced in November 2021 that she won’t seek reelection after serving in the House since 2008. “It’s time for me to come home," Speier said in a video announcing her decision. "Time for me to be more than a weekend wife, mother and friend.”

15. G.K. Butterfield George (G.K.) Kenneth ButterfieldMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 North Carolina Democrat Jeff Jackson drops out of Senate race Democrat Jeff Jackson set to exit North Carolina Senate race: report MORE (N.C.)

Butterfield, 74, who has served in the House since 2004, cited a "racially gerrymandered" map drawn by North Carolina's GOP-led legislature as a factor in his decision in November 2021 not to run for reelection.

16. Peter Welch Peter Francis WelchMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 Lowenthal becomes latest House Democrat to not seek reelection Vermont state senator announces bid for Congress MORE (Vt.)

Following Leahy’s retirement announcement, Welch, 74, launched a campaign in November 2021 to succeed him. Welch has represented the state in the House since 2007.

17. Eddie Bernice Johnson Eddie Bernice JohnsonMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 Democrats press drillers for methane leak data Eddie Bernice Johnson endorses Texas lawmaker for her House seat MORE (Texas)

Johnson, 86, the first Black woman to chair the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, announced in November 2021 that she wouldn’t seek reelection after serving in Congress since 1993.

18. Tom Suozzi (N.Y.)

Suozzi, 59, launched a campaign for New York governor in November 2021 as a “common sense Democrat.” Suozzi's Long Island-based district backed Biden by 10 points in 2020, but Democrats have faced surprising losses in local elections in the region in 2021.

19. Peter DeFazio Peter Anthony DeFazioMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 Airlines defend delays, cancellations amid scrutiny from Congress The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Biden talks up bright side beneath omicron's cloud MORE (Ore.)

The 74-year-old chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure announced in December 2021 that his 18th term in Congress would be his last. DeFazio's district had become more competitive in recent years, but redrawn lines approved by state lawmakers that made it more safely Democratic led him to feel more comfortable retiring. DeFazio said that "I would have felt more obligation to run again" if his district had remained as much of a potential swing seat after redistricting, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.

20. Alan Lowenthal Alan Stuart LowenthalLong Beach mayor announces bid to replace retiring California Rep. Lowenthal The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Charter Communications - BBB on the ropes Lowenthal becomes latest House Democrat to not seek reelection MORE (Calif.)

Lowenthal, 80, said in December 2021 that he wants to spend more time with family after serving in the House since 2013. He has represented a safe Democratic district based in Long Beach, but as of his retirement announcement California had yet to finalize its new congressional map.

21. Stephanie Murphy Stephanie MurphyMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 On The Money — Dems lay blame for Build Back Better blowup Powerful House Democratic appropriator not seeking reelection MORE (Fla.)

Murphy, 43, an influential leader of the Blue Dog Coalition and first Vietnamese American woman elected to Congress, announced in December 2021 that she wouldn’t run again after originally unseating a longtime GOP incumbent in 2016. Murphy said she wanted to spend more time with her family but didn’t rule out another future role in public service. "Several years ago, I departed public service by leaving the Pentagon and moving to Central Florida to start my family. I knew then I wasn’t done with public service, just as I know now I am not done with public service,” she said in her video announcement.

22. Albio Sires Albio B. SiresDemocratic Rep. Albio Sires won't run for reelection in New Jersey: report The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by National Industries for the Blind - Manchin says no; White House fires back Countering China's influence in the Caribbean with a second Caribbean Basin Initiative MORE (N.J.)

Sires, 70, who has served in the House since 2006, told the New Jersey Globe that a formal retirement announcement is expected before year's end. Sires represents a safe Democratic district that Biden won handily in 2020.

23. Lucille Roybal-Allard Lucille Roybal-AllardLatino activists flex redistricting muscle after decade of growth Proposed California maps put incumbents in jeopardy First senator formally endorses Bass in LA mayoral bid MORE (Calif.)

The Hill first reported in December 2021 that Roybal-Allard, 80, the chairwoman of a House Appropriations subcommittee overseeing immigration issues, is not planning to seek reelection. Roybal-Allard told the Los Angeles Times in November that she was unhappy with the state redistricting commission's proposed map out of concerns it doesn't ensure adequate Hispanic representation.

REPUBLICANS

1. Tom Reed Tom ReedMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 GOP infighting just gets uglier Lawmakers who bucked their parties on the T infrastructure bill MORE (N.Y.)

Reed, 50, announced in March 2021 that he would not run for reelection after he was accused of sexual misconduct years before. He also stepped down as co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus. Reed apologized to his family and to the woman who accused him of misconduct, and said he planned "to dedicate my time and attention to making amends for my past actions."

2. Jody Hice Jody Brownlow HiceMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 GOP braces for brutal primary in Georgia governor's election A woke military is no defense at all — why Defense bill in current form must not pass MORE (Ga.)

Hice, 61, launched a primary challenge in March 2021 to unseat Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger, who defied Trump's demand to "find" enough votes to overturn the state's presidential election results in 2020. Trump has endorsed Hice, who has echoed the former president's false claims of election irregularities.

3. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 'Stop the Steal' organizer testified to House panel about contact with GOP reps in lead-up to Jan. 6 The truth of Jan. 6 is coming to light — accountability will fall to the courts MORE (Ala.)

Brooks, 67, is running for the open Senate seat that Shelby is vacating. Brooks, who has served in the House since 2011, led the effort in that chamber to challenge the presidential election results on Jan. 6.

4. Lee Zeldin Lee ZeldinMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 Rudy Giuliani becomes grandfather after son welcomes child Rep. Suozzi to run for New York governor MORE (N.Y.)

Zeldin, 41, who has represented a Long Island-based district since 2015, announced in April 2021 that he would run for New York governor.

5. Kevin Brady Kevin Patrick BradyMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 Trump war with GOP seeps into midterms Nunes retirement move seen as sign of power shift in GOP MORE (Texas)

Brady, 66, is term-limited as the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee under internal GOP conference rules and announced in April 2021 that he wouldn’t run for reelection. He previously served as the committee's chairman from 2015 to 2019, including while Republicans enacted their 2017 tax overhaul during the Trump administration.

6. Steve Stivers Steven (Steve) Ernst StiversMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 Republican Mike Carey wins special election for Ohio House seat Shontel Brown wins special election to replace Marcia Fudge in Ohio House district MORE (Ohio)

Stivers, 56, resigned from the House in May 2021 to take a job leading the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. He previously served as chairman of the House GOP campaign arm in the 2018 cycle, in which the party lost control of the chamber.

7. Ted Budd Theodore (Ted) Paul BuddMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 North Carolina Democrat Jeff Jackson drops out of Senate race Democrat Jeff Jackson set to exit North Carolina Senate race: report MORE (N.C.)

Budd, 50, who has served in the House since 2017, announced in April 2021 that he is running for the Senate.

8. Vicky Hartzler Vicky Jo HartzlerGOP election objectors rake in corporate cash Republicans fret over Trump's influence in Missouri Senate race Hugh Hewitt pleads with Trump to not endorse Greitens in Missouri MORE (Mo.)

Hartzler, 61, announced in June 2021 that she is running for Senate to fill Blunt’s seat.

9. Billy Long William (Billy) H. LongRepublicans fret over Trump's influence in Missouri Senate race Your must-read holiday book list from members of Congress Hugh Hewitt pleads with Trump to not endorse Greitens in Missouri MORE (Mo.)

Long, 66, launched his Senate campaign in August 2021, joining a crowded field of candidates.

10. Anthony Gonzalez Anthony GonzalezMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 The clear and present danger of Jim Jordan & Co. Jan. 6 panel subpoenas aides who met with Trump MORE (Ohio)

Gonzalez, 37, was one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. His state’s party committee subsequently voted to censure him and Trump endorsed a primary challenger. In September 2021, Gonzalez cited "the current state of our politics, especially many of the toxic dynamics inside our own party” as “a significant factor” in his decision not to seek reelection.

11. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 Kinzinger says Jan. 6 panel examining whether Trump acted criminally Sunday shows preview: COVID-19 cases surge amid omicron wave MORE (Ill.)

Kinzinger, 43, another House Republican who voted to impeach Trump, has become one of his party’s most vocal critics for continuing to embrace the former president. Aside from the prospect of a primary challenge, Kinzinger also faced tough odds for reelection because of redistricting. In a video announcing his decision in October 2021 not to run for reelection, Kinzinger lamented the rise of political tribalism and how “our political parties only survive by appealing to the most motivated and the most extreme elements within it.”

12. Louie Gohmert Louis (Louie) Buller GohmertMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 House Ethics panel dismisses security screening fine issued to GOP lawmaker Crenshaw slams House Freedom Caucus members as 'grifters,' 'performance artists' MORE (Texas)

Gohmert, 68, a former judge, announced in November 2021 that he is running for Texas attorney general, joining a crowded GOP primary.

13. Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesMembers of Congress not running for reelection in 2022 Lowenthal becomes latest House Democrat to not seek reelection Trump media company inks deal with video platform Rumble MORE (Calif.)

Nunes, 48, announced in December that he would step down at the end of 2021 — a year before the end of his term — to serve as CEO of Trump’s new media company. Nunes had served as the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee since 2015 and was in line to succeed Brady to helm the Ways and Means panel had he remained for another term in the House.