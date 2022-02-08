Dem campaign chief vows return to normalcy

The head of the Democrats' campaign arm vowed Tuesday that party leaders are readying plans to move their message beyond the COVID-19 public health crisis to one assuring Americans of a return to normalcy.



"You better believe it," Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCC), said during a press briefing in the Capitol.



"People are sick to death of this pandemic, and I do believe, because of the president's leadership and the Democratic plan to beat the virus, that we will be in a position to communicate a clear off-ramp."



The comments arrive as the number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations nationwide has fallen precipitously in recent weeks, and a number of states are announcing plans to lift restrictions designed to prevent the spread of the disease.



Maloney's remarks also reflect the degree to which the country is suffering COVID-19 fatigue — and the concern that Democrats might suffer for it politically in November's mid-term elections.



Fights over masks, vaccines and efforts by governments at all levels to combat the pandemic have transcended public health and taken on a much more partisan nature as the pandemic has persisted, pitting conservatives against liberals in schools, workplaces and courtrooms across the country.



Maloney, who has the difficult task of defending House seats against what many experts expect will be a Red wave in November, appears particularly sensitive to the potential harm facing Democrats if they continue to champion stricter limitations.



The goal, he said, is "to make sure that people understand that they will be in a position to prepare for themselves [and] for their families; that we trust parents to know best for their children and their schools; and that because of the wide availability of vaccines and better therapeutics — and with the right support for our frontline health care workers, who have performed heroically — that we can all expect a definite plan for the resumption of our normal lives."



Republicans have, for months, bashed the Democrats' approach to the pandemic, accusing President Biden Joe BidenFox News host Brian Kilmeade hits Trump on Arizona election claim: 'That's an outright lie' Putin says proposals made in Macron talks are possible as 'basis' for further steps Biden to appoint son of late Sen. John McCain to Naval Academy board MORE and his party of pushing onerous restrictions that have stolen individual freedoms and hindered the national economic recovery. Their protest is seen everyday around the halls of the Capitol, where virtually no Republicans wear masks.

Democrats have rushed to Biden's defense, noting that an overwhelming majority of COVID deaths are hitting those who've refused to be vaccinated. They're also quick to point out that more jobs were created last year than in any other year in the nation's history — a dynamic they attribute to the series of emergency rescue bills adopted by Congress.



"That's not by accident," said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Hakeem Sekou JeffriesPelosi says she will run for reelection in 2022 WATCH: The Hill recaps the top stories of the week Fury over voting rights fight turns personal on Capitol Hill MORE (N.Y.), head of the House Democratic Caucus. "That's because under President Biden's leadership, a public health infrastructure was put into place."



Jeffries cautioned that the health crisis is not over, but suggested it's getting close.



"With respect to the end of the pandemic, we're not in the end zone yet,' he said, "but we are inside the red zone."