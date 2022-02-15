Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice to retire from the House

Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice Kathleen Maura RiceRapper French Montana talks opioid epidemic, immigration on Capitol Hill Five takeaways: House passes Biden's sweeping benefits bill Dems brace for score on massive Biden bill MORE (N.Y.) announced Tuesday she will retire at the end of her current term, becoming the 30th House member from her party to plan on leaving the chamber after this year.

Rice, a former prosecutor and district attorney, said in a statement on her 57th birthday that it has been an “honor” to serve in public office but that elected officials “must give all we have and then know when it is time to allow others to serve.”

“Though I will not be running for re-election to Congress this year, I will remain focused on protecting our democracy and serving my constituents throughout the rest of my term,” she said. “As I turn to the next chapter of my own personal and professional story, I do so with profound thanks to the community leaders, colleagues and staff who have lived our shared commitment to service with courage and humility.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rice, who was elected to her Long Island district in 2014, won reelection by about 13 points in 2020. Her district was not significantly changed in the redistricting process.

Rice, a moderate, recently found herself in the news advocating for the watering down of a plan to lower prescription drug prices. She had raised concerns about drug pricing reform impeding innovation from pharmaceutical companies.

Rice's announcement follows a slew of similar decisions by House Democrats who are opting to run for another office or retire altogether.

Republicans have seized on the departures to cast Democrats as being on their back foot heading into the midterm elections, when the GOP is anticipated to flip the House.

“Thirty House Democrats have called it quits because they know their majority is doomed,” said Mike Berg, a spokesperson for the National Republican Congressional Committee.