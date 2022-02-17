Trump backs Texas Republican who defeated his favored candidate in runoff

Former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump-nominated FAA administrator to resign at end of March Republican voters split over RNC censure of Cheney and Kinzinger: poll Trump issues endorsements in Texas congressional races MORE has officially endorsed Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-Texas) who defeated his favored candidate pick in a runoff election.

“Congressman Jake Ellzey is a strong advocate for the people of Texas. Jake bravely served our Nation as a U.S. Navy pilot, deploying nine times with five combat tours,” Trump wrote in his daily statements on Thursday.

Trump also said in his statement that Ellzey will “protect and defend” Second Amendment rights, calling him a “terrific Congressman.”

“He is a Strong Supporter of our Military and Vets, Lower Taxes, American Energy Independence, and he will always Protect and Defend our Second Amendment,” Trump added. “Jake is a terrific Congressman, and he has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Ellzey defeated fellow Republican Susan Wright (R-Texas) in a special runoff election last July for the state’s 6th Congressional District seat, winning 53 percent of the votes tallied.

Trump initially showed his support for Wright during the race, even appearing in a telerally with Wright a day before the election.

The special runoff election happened after Wright’s husband, former Rep. Ron Wright Ron WrightPelosi, Schumer, McCarthy to hold moment of silence for 800K American COVID-19 deaths Newly elected Freedom Caucus chair tests positive for COVID-19 Early redistricting plans show GOP retrenching for long haul MORE (R-Texas), died in February 2021 due to COVID-19 compilations.