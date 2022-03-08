House votes to condemn threats to HBCUs and attack on Texas synagogue

The House on Tuesday adopted measures to condemn the spike in bomb threats against historically Black colleges and universities, known as HBCUs, and the January attack on a Jewish synagogue in Texas.

The resolution to condemn the threats of violence against more than 30 historically Black colleges and universities passed handily with bipartisan support, 418-0.

On Feb. 1 alone, the first day of Black history month, at least 18 HBCUs all over the country received bomb threats. That came after more than a dozen threats in January.

“It should not go unnoticed that these current threats underscore the very reason HBCUs were established in the first place: to eliminate the barriers to higher education for Black students by creating safe, affirming, and high-quality institutions,” said House Education and Labor Committee Chairman Bobby Scott (D-Va.), who is also a member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

The FBI said last month that it is investigating the threats as “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism and hate crimes.”

The vote comes five days after the Senate passed a similar resolution condemning the threats of violence against HBCUs by unanimous consent.

In addition, the House passed a resolution by voice vote to condemn the “heinous terrorist attack” on Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, on Jan. 15.

An attacker held four people at the synagogue hostage for 11 hours. None of the hostages were harmed during the standoff.

“It was disturbing to see such hate enter our peaceful community in Colleyville,” said Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas), the resolution’s chief sponsor.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said in January that his agency was investigating the attack as “an act of terrorism targeting the Jewish community.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, crimes targeting the Jewish community make up more than half of all religion-based crimes in the U.S.

The resolution further states that the House “reaffirms our commitment to combat hate, bigotry, antisemitism, and violence against Jewish Americans.”