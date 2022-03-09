Pelosi says separate coronavirus relief bill will be put on the floor ‘hopefully today’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on Wednesday that a separate coronavirus relief bill would be put on the House floor “hopefully today” after she informed House members earlier that day that COVID-19 funding would be removed from a $1.5 trillion government funding package.

“We have a bill that’s going to be on the floor, hopefully today, just depends. We have a bill that I mentioned, that will be on the floor today. And it will be — really contain what the administration says that we need. It’s a separate funding package to continue the battle against coronavirus largely focusing on the new therapies that are there,” Pelosi said during her weekly news conference.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pelosi informed members in a “Dear Colleague” letter that billions of dollars in pandemic relief were being stripped from the omnibus spending package.

She largely placed the blame on Republicans, though the move came after some Democrats raised concerns over a provision in the package that would offset the costs of the proposed $15.6 billion in new COVID-19 spending by taking back unspent money from states that received funds following last year’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief legislation.

Pelosi defended yanking the COVID-19 relief by doubling down on her blame of Republicans.

“We’re in a legislative process. We have a deadline for keeping government open. We have a lively negotiation. It has to be bipartisan. We want it to be bipartisan, but in the Senate, you need 60 votes,” Pelosi said.

The standalone bill will remove the offset proposal that would have stripped unspent money from states, according to a senior Democratic aide. That will help clear the way for House Democrats to pass the bill but likely dooms the measure in the Senate, where Republicans have insisted COVID-19 spending be paid for.

Without a bipartisan deal, the future of the COVID-19 funding is in doubt, jeopardizing money that the White House says is urgently needed for buying more treatments, working on vaccines to fight new variants and other needs.