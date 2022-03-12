trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Kinzinger: My ‘biggest regret’ was voting against first Trump impeachment

by Cameron Jenkins - 03/12/22 8:02 AM ET
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) is seen at a hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on US Capitol on Tuesday, July 27, 2021
EPA-EFE/Pool

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Friday expressed regret for failing to vote to impeach former President Trump the first time over his dealings with Ukraine in light of the recent Russian invasion. 

Trump was impeached the first time in December of 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. However, he was later acquitted in the Senate. 

“I want to be honest, in congress I have only a few votes that in [hindsight], I regret. My biggest regret was voting against the first impeachment of Donald Trump,” the congressman wrote in a Twitter thread on Friday.

Kinzinger explained that it was important for leaders to “admit regret” when possible. 

“The bottom line, Donald Trump withheld lethal aid to Ukraine so he could use it as leverage for his campaign,” he said. He further stated that Trump’s exchange with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in 2019 had lasting impacts on the country. 

“This is a shameful and illegal act, directly hurting the Ukraine defense today.”

He then called on Americans to focus on putting the interests of the nation above allegiance to a single political party.

“I wish i could go back in time and Vote for [Trump’s impeachment], but I cannot. What we can do now is to ensure that this NEVER happens again, and that we all put the interests of our nation above our party.”

Kinzinger, who announced that he will not be seeking reelection in the House, has been a vocal critic of Trump. The Illinois Republican serves on the House committee investigating the events of the Jan. 6 insurrection with fellow Trump detractor Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). 

Kinzinger has previously called out the divisive effect Trump’s presidency has had on the nation. 

“Dehumanizing each other has become the norm,” Kinzinger said last year as he announced that he would not run for reelection.

“We’ve taken it from social media to the streets. We’ve allowed leaders to reach power selling the false premise that strength comes from degrading others and dehumanizing those that look, act or think differently than we do. As a country, we’ve fallen for those lies, and now we face a poisoned country filled with outrage blinding our ability to reach real strength.”

Tags Adam Kinzinger Adam Kinzinger Donald Trump Donald Trump Liz Cheney ukraine russia conflict

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  3. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  4. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  5. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  6. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  7. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  8. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  9. House set to pass marijuana...
  10. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  11. What’s going on with the Johnson...
  12. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  13. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  14. Judge strikes down New York...
  15. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  16. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
  17. House passes bill to cap the cost...
  18. Fox News inks deal with Caitlyn...
Load more

Video

See all Video