Rep. DeLauro tests positive for COVID-19 following House Dems retreat

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) announced Saturday that she had tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

“While I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive for COVID-19,” DeLauro posted on Twitter.

She said that she was experiencing mild symptoms and expressed gratitude for “the protection that comes from being vaccinated & boosted.”

“I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and get boosted,” she continued.

She said she will be working from home the rest of the week and unable to attend St. Patrick’s Day events.

This comes after DeLauro, along with roughly half of House Democrats’ 222-member caucus, attended the party’s annual issues conference in Philadelphia this week. President Biden was also present, addressing the conference on Friday.

The retreat focused on Democrats planning their legislative future and recalibrating their campaign message ahead of the 2022 midterm election. The first midterm cycle typically does not go well for the party of the incumbent president.

“We come to Philadelphia with a record of results and a plan for the future,” Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (N.Y.), the head of the Democrats’ campaign arm, said Friday.

— Updated at 9:34 p.m.