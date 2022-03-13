Lofgren second House Dem to test positive for COVID-19 after retreat

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) tested positive for a COVID-19 breakthrough case on Sunday, becoming the second lawmaker infected with the virus after attending the House Democratic retreat this past week.

Lofgren, 74, wrote on Twitter that she got tested in accordance with post-travel protocol, and was experiencing mild symptoms. She said she is isolating and will work from home.

A Democratic staffer confirmed to The Hill on Sunday that Lofgren attended the House Democratic retreat in Philadelphia this week. The congresswoman said she had tested negative earlier this week.

“As part of regular protocol after travel, I tested for COVID-19 this morning & got a positive result (after testing negative earlier this week). Thanks to protections from being vaccinated & boosted, I’m grateful to only be experiencing mild symptoms,” Lofgren said in a tweet.

She added she is isolating and working remotely, in line with public health guidelines and physician’s advice.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) announced on Saturday that she tested positive for a breakthrough COVID-19 case following the House Democratic retreat and was experiencing mild symptoms.

Roughly half of the 222 House Democrats came together this past week for their annual strategy retreat in Philadelphia. President Biden addressed the group, along with a number of administration officials.

The conference was initially scheduled for February, but it was postponed to this week because of COVID-19.

More than one-quarter of all House and Senate lawmakers have reported testing positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data analyzed by The Hill.