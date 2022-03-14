trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Zelensky to make virtual address to US Congress

by Jordain Carney - 03/14/22 10:07 AM ET
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the nation via his smartphone in the center of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. The country’s president refused…

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will speak virtually to members of Congress on Wednesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced in a joint letter.

“As war rages on in Ukraine, it is with great respect and admiration for the Ukrainian people that we invite all Members of the House and Senate to attend a Virtual Address to the United States Congress delivered by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine on Wednesday, March 16th at 9:00 a.m.,” they wrote.

The speech is only open to members of Congress. To attend, lawmakers who aren’t fully vaccinated will need to wear a mask.

The virtual address comes after roughly 300 members of both the House and Senate participated in a Zoom call with Zelensky earlier this month.

Since then, Congress has moved to provide $13.6 billion in Ukraine-related aid. The House also passed legislation last week to cut off Russian oil and is expected to take up legislation this week ending normal trade relations with Moscow.

But Zelensky has pushed the United States, along with countries in Europe, to help implement a no-fly zone.

The administration and lawmakers are largely opposed to that because of concerns it would lead to direct conflict between the United States and Russia and spiral into a larger war. Zelensky is also asking for more planes and other military equipment as Ukraine tries to fight off a much larger Russian army.

“The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin’s cruel and diabolical aggression, and to passing legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as deliver humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine. We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelenskyy’s address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy,” Pelosi and Schumer wrote in the letter.

Tags Charles Schumer Congress invasion Nancy Pelosi Russia Russia sanctions Ukraine Ukraine

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  3. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  4. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  5. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  6. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  7. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  8. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  9. House set to pass marijuana...
  10. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  11. What’s going on with the Johnson...
  12. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  13. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  14. Judge strikes down New York...
  15. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  16. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
  17. House passes bill to cap the cost...
  18. Fox News inks deal with Caitlyn...
Load more

Video

See all Video