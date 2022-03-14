Rep. Dean, Sen. Shaheen test positive for COVID-19 breakthrough cases

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) are the latest congressional lawmakers to test positive for COVID-19 in breakthrough cases.

Dean announced on Twitter Monday morning that she tested positive and had mild symptoms, which she likened to a seasonal cold. She also said she is thankful to be vaccinated and boosted.

Dean is the third lawmaker to test positive for COVID-19 after attending the House Democratic retreat in Philadelphia last week — Reps. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) and Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) both received positive diagnoses over the weekend.

About half of the 222 members in the House Democratic caucus gathered for their annual strategy retreat in Philadelphia. President Biden and a number of administration officials addressed the group. The conference was at first scheduled for February, but it was pushed back to last week because of COVID-19.

Shaheen announced on Sunday that she tested positive for the virus that day and was experiencing a mild case. She said she is quarantining.

“Grateful for 3 shots that made this a mild case, and a reminder to all who have not been vaccinated to do so ASAP,” Shaheen wrote on Twitter.

More than one-quarter of all congressional lawmakers have reported testing positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic roughly two years ago, according to data analyzed by The Hill.

At least five Democratic lawmakers tested positive ahead of Biden’s first State of the Union address earlier this month. Members of Congress had to be tested for the virus to listen to Biden’s speech in the House chamber.