Congress gives standing ovation to Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky received a standing ovation from Congress ahead of his address to lawmakers on Wednesday.

“Mr. President, it is my honor to present to you the Congress of the United States, which has great respect and admiration and appreciation for your courageous leadership. Members of Congress, I have the high privilege and distinct honor of presenting to you the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Slava Ukraini!” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said as she introduced the Ukrainian president, leading to another round of applause.

The development comes after Congress passed $13.6 billion within their larger government funding package to provide aid to Ukraine.

Zelensky in the address pressed lawmakers for help as his country battles Russia, which launched an invasion three weeks ago. He evoked the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on the United States in drawing a comparison to the bombardment Ukrainian cities are facing.

Earlier this month, Zelensky held a call with more than 280 U.S. lawmakers in which he laid out a list of things the U.S. could do to help Ukraine, including blocking the purchase of Russian oil, providing planes to Ukraine and implementing a no-fly zone.

A no-fly zone has been met with resistance in the U.S. amid concerns that it could involve the U.S. or NATO shooting down Russian aircraft, escalating the war into a wider conflict.