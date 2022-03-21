trending:

Ex-Trump personal assistant appears before Jan. 6 panel

by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/21/22 9:14 PM ET
The Jan. 6 House select committee holds a hearing to consider former Trump White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon in contempt of Congress on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
Greg Nash

Nick Luna, an assistant to former President Trump, appeared via virtual meeting before the House panel investigating the Jan 6., 2021, attack on the Capitol, sources told ABC News.

Luna was among the former Trump aides who were granted postponements in December for their depositions. The group at the time also included former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

A committee aide told The Hill at the time that all three had been granted short postponements to continue to “engage” with the committee.

Luna, who served as Trump’s personal assistant, was reportedly in the Oval Office the morning of Jan. 6 when the former president was on a phone call to former Vice President Mike Pence pressuring him not to oversee the certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election. 

The committee first issued a subpoena to Luna in November in an effort to examine how individuals coordinated activities leading up to Jan. 6. The panel said it has evidence, in part due to public accounts, of Luna’s involvement that day.

“As former President’s Trump personal assistant (and commonly referred to as his ‘body man’), your job reportedly was ‘to accompany the President throughout the day and night, putting [you] in close proximity to Trump,'” it said.

ABC News did not detail what Luna told the committee Monday.

