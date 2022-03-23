Mo Brooks says Trump asked him to help rescind 2020 election

Rep. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksRepublicans ramp up support for candidates snubbed by Trump Brooks vows to not back McConnell as leader amid Trump criticism Trump mulls rescinding endorsement of Brooks in Alabama Senate race MORE (R-Ala.) on Wednesday issued a blistering response to former President Trump Donald TrumpFive takeaways as Jackson takes tough questions from GOP Raimondo announces deal with British counterpart on steel, aluminum tariffs Sanctions aimed at regime change in Russia, says Greek diplomat MORE's decision to unendorse him in the Alabama Senate race, accusing Trump of asking him to remove President Biden Joe BidenBiden administration to sanction hundreds of Russian lawmakers: report On The Money — White House previews new sanctions on Russia Energy & Environment — Republicans take voter campaign to gas stations MORE from the White House following the 2020 election despite his protests.

"President Trump asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency," Brooks said in a statement. "As a lawyer, I’ve repeatedly advised President Trump that January 6 was the final election contest verdict and neither the U.S. Constitution nor the U.S. Code permit what President Trump asks. Period."

Brooks's statement comes hours after Trump pulled his endorsement of the lawmaker as he runs for an open Senate seat in the state's Republican primary this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump in his announcement said Brooks had "hired a new campaign staff who 'brilliantly' convinced him to 'stop talking about the 2020 Election."

"Election Fraud must be captured and stopped, or we won’t have a Country anymore," Trump said in his statement. "Very sad but, since he decided to go in another direction, so have I, and I am hereby withdrawing my Endorsement of Mo Brooks for the Senate. I don’t think the great people of Alabama will disagree with me."

Brooks responded that when Trump asked him to help him overturn the election he knew "full well that it might cause President Trump to rescind his endorsement."

"But I took a sworn oath to defend and protect the U.S. Constitution. I honor my oath. That is the way I am. I break my sworn oath for no man," Brooks said. "I’m still the most conservative candidate in the race."

The only legal way America can prevent 2020’s "election debacle," Brooks said,"is for patriotic Americans to focus on and win the 2022 and 2024 elections so that we have the power to enact laws that give us honest and accurate elections."