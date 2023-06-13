Santos introduces legislation defunding countries with anti-LGBTQ policies

A new resolution introduced by Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) seeks to end federal funding to nations that persecute or discriminate against LGBTQ people based on their sexual orientation.

The resolution filed in March would cut all federal funding to countries where laws or policies discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation, “including by criminalizing homosexuality or same-sex marriage.”

Santos, who is openly gay, on Monday said the resolution was motivated by laws including Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act, which calls for the death penalty in cases of “aggravated homosexuality,” defined as homosexual acts carried out by those infected with HIV or acts involving children, disabled people or those drugged against their will.

The law, signed May 29 by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, calls for life in prison for engaging in gay sex. It has been criticized by officials including President Biden, who responded by threatening sanctions. His administration is evaluating “the implications of this law on all aspects of U.S. engagement with Uganda,” he said last month.

The State Department on Monday issued an updated travel advisory for Uganda, warning that LGBTQ people should “be mindful that any public identification with the LGBTQI+ community, as either a member or supporter, could be grounds for prosecution.”

“June is pride month, and the best way to celebrate the history and achievements of gay rights is to stand up to countries actively oppressing the LGBTQ community,” Santos said Monday in an emailed statement. “While waving rainbow flags and changing corporate logos may signify solidarity, we need to send a clear message that the United States will not offer federal aid to countries found to be violating the rights of individuals based on sexual orientation.”

“We as a nation have a responsibility to stand up for the human rights of all people, regardless of race, religion, or sexual orientation,” Santos said.



Santos’s resolution comes as more than 490 bills targeting LGBTQ people have been introduced in state legislatures nationwide, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.