trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
LGBTQ

Teen charged with murder as hate crime in killing of NYC dancer O’Shae Sibley

by Tara Suter - 08/05/23 1:25 PM ET
by Tara Suter - 08/05/23 1:25 PM ET

A 17-year-old has been charged with murder as a hate crime in the death of dancer O’Shae Sibley, according to the New York Police Department.

The 17-year-old allegedly stabbed and killed Sibley Saturday night at a Brooklyn gas station. Officials said Sibley, a 28-year-old Black gay man, was headed home from New Jersey with friends at the gas station that night, waiting to refuel their car. While waiting, he and his friends began reportedly voguing to music by Beyoncé from the car and then faced another man telling them to stop. More men joined the other man in demanding Sibley and his friends stop dancing, which resulted in a “verbal dispute” between the two groups.

“As the group began to yell at Mr. Sibley and his friends, they began to call them derogatory names and used homophobic slurs against him,” NYPD Assistant Chief Joe Kenny said at a press conference Saturday. “They also made anti-Black statements, all while demanding that they simply stop dancing.”

“This encounter lasts for approximately four minutes, when the victim and the known perpetrator come together,” Kenny continued. “This perpetrator retreats away from Mr. Sibley, while striking him one time with a sharp object, piercing his chest and damaging his heart. Mr. Sibley falls to the sidewalk while the perpetrator flees the scene in a Toyota Highlander.”

Officials said the 17-year-old suspect’s identification happened “quickly,” saying he lives in Brooklyn and is a student at a “nearby high school.” He is also being charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Tags Brooklyn hate crime homophobia NYPD O'Shae Sibley

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More LGBTQ News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP statements on Trump indictment clash with initial Jan. 6 remarks
  2. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  3. Trump calls on Supreme Court to ‘intercede’ in legal fights
  4. Lawsuit filed to stop new student loan income-driven repayment plan
  5. Judge orders Trump response to DOJ request for protective order in 2020 ...
  6. DOJ prosecutors request protective order after Trump arraignment, citing social ...
  7. Trump’s Jan. 6 legal defense comes into focus
  8. Wells Fargo customers report missing deposits from bank accounts 
  9. DeSantis’s biggest donor cuts off funds, demands moderate shift
  10. Even lies are protected speech: New Trump indictment bulldozes the First ...
  11. Tim Scott questions constitutionality of 2024 opponents’ promises to end ...
  12. Streets closing around Atlanta courthouse where Trump may be indicted
  13. Trump campaign defends threatening social media posts as free speech
  14. More Americans say they can never retire
  15. Wisconsin governor pushes for prosecution of state’s 2020 fake electors
  16. How Trump’s legal woes could affect a future presidency
  17. Trump in first speech since arraignment: Most Republicans ‘look like a bunch ...
  18. What’s happening with Trump’s ‘fake electors’ in 7 states he lost
Load more