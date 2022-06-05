CNN scales back use of ‘Breaking News’ banner under new chairman

CNN is pulling back on the use of its breaking news banner, long a staple of the network.

New CNN President Chris Licht told employees that moving forward, the banner would signify “something BIG is happening,” part of a slew of editorial changes he is making after taking the helm of the cable news giant last month.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that the change has now been made in CNN’s standards guide, which indicates the breaking news banner should only appear when the story is “stop what you are doing and watch” news.

When that threshold is met, the standards guide states the label should only appear on screen for one hour, unless it involves events like a school shooting, major hurricane or death of a world leader, according to the Times.

The Hill has reached out to CNN for comment.

“Its impact has become lost on the audience,” Mr. Licht said of the breaking news banner in his memo sent to staff on Thursday.

He also told employees that the network was creating a new beat focusing on “Guns in America” and focusing on hiring for critical vacancies.

Licht replaced former CNN President Jeff Zucker, who was ousted over ethical concerns about a relationship with a co-worker revealed as part of an investigation stemming from the firing of Chris Cuomo, the network’s top prime-time host.

Since taking over the network, Licht has reportedly taken a more hands-off approach than his predecessor, who was known as a micromanager who often influenced day-to-day editorial operations.