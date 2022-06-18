Fox News to air Graham, Sanders debate on cable  

Fox News plans to air a recent debate between Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) this weekend on its main cable channel.

The debate, which took place on Monday, was originally broadcast via livestream on Fox Nation, the network’s streaming service. The network said the Sanders-Graham debate was the most-watched program on Fox Nation that day, and viewers spent an average of 46 minutes watching the hour-long event.

Moderated by Fox anchor Bret Baier, the Oxford-Style debate featured at times pointed jabs from the two leading senators on issues ranging from gun control to former President Trump’s claims about the 2020 election to the state of the economy.

In one highlight, Graham told the liberal senator from Vermont “you just can’t tax people into oblivion and turn every problem over to the government.”

During a discussion on the gun reform laws, Sanders pressed Graham saying “you’re going to have to ask your Republican colleagues whether or not they think it’s OK that anybody can walk into a gun store, go through a background check. You could be suicidal, you could be homicidal and have all kinds of issues.”

Fox said it would air the debate in full on Saturday at 7 p.m.