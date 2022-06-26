Fox News analyst expresses disbelief after younger brother shot dead in Chicago

Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell expressed shock and disbelief in several emotional social media posts after he learned his younger brother was shot and killed in Chicago, Ill., over the weekend.

Caldwell, a political analyst for Fox and a contributing opinion writer to The Hill, posted to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, writing that his “teenage baby brother was murdered” in the south side of Chicago on Friday morning.

“Yesterday was the worst day of my existence,” Caldwell wrote on Twitter. “Never could I have imagined my baby brother’s life would be stolen from him. Please keep my family in your prayers.”

Gianno Caldwell’s brother, Christian, had turned 18 this year. Gianno told Fox News that Christian was the youngest of nine siblings who grew up “really poor” in south side Chicago.

The siblings were placed in the care of their grandmother when their mother had to go to rehab for a drug addiction, and Gianno stood in as a father figure for his younger brothers.

“I was like his dad because he never knew his father. So my three youngest little brothers, I considered — they were my kids,” he told Fox News. “Those are my sons, so I took care of them. I financially supported them and still do.”

Gianno was hired by Fox News in 2017. The political analyst also runs a bipartisan public affairs consulting firm and hosts the podcast “Outloud with Gianno Caldwell.”

He’s also an author. In his first book, Gianno recounts a childhood filled with violence and drugs and discusses how conservative values helped him rise above the streets, according to his biography.

On Fox, Gianno has frequently discussed the rising violence in Chicago. Last year was the deadliest year for his home city in a quarter century.

In a September 2018 appearance on “The Ingraham Angle” after he conducted interviews with Chicago residents, Gianno said establishing a path to jobs and opportunities was the best way to lift people out of poverty and stem the tide of violence.

“There were so many that were married to the life because they had no exposure to anything else,” he said of the people he interviewed. “Outside of saying I want jobs and opportunities, there’s no path to get there. And that’s something that honestly needs to be worked on, sincerely.”

On Saturday, Gianno told Fox News he wants the people who murdered his brother to be caught so they could be rehabilitated.

“I would never want to see any street justice or violence against the people who even murdered my little brother,” he said. “But I do want them brought to justice.”