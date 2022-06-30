Alyssa Farah says she put Hutchinson in touch with Cheney

Former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah said she put Cassidy Hutchinson, a personal friend and top aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, in touch with the select House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol and encouraged her to testify.

“A couple months ago, I put her in touch with Congresswoman Cheney,” Farah said while appearing on CNN’s morning show New Day on Thursday. “She got a new lawyer and that’s how this testimony came about.”

Farah said Hutchinson had previously been given legal representation by “someone who had been in the White House counsel’s office,” and was “still aligned with Trump World.”

Hutchinson spoke to the committee behind closed doors before her in-person testimony this week.

“She did her interview, she complied with the committee, but she shared with me ‘there is more I want to share that was not asked in those settings. How do we do this?’” Farah said.

“In that process, she got a new attorney of her own. Congresswoman Cheney had a sense of what questions needed to be asked that weren’t previously. So that’s how this shocking testimony that people didn’t realize before kind of came about, and it didn’t come up in her earlier interview, some of these facts.”

Hutchinson on Tuesday provided bombshell revelations about Trump and his inner circle near the time of the Capitol riot. Among the allegations was that Trump on Jan. 6 was irate that his security detail and advisors would not allow him to go to the Capitol to be with the mob that ended up rioting that day.

At one point, she said other top White House aides told Hutchinson that Trump lunged for the steering wheel of the presidential vehicle he was riding in after speaking at a rally on the National Mall and attacked a secret service officer who tried to stop him.

Trump has denied those allegations, dismissing Hutchinson as a low-level staffer who he says is not credible. Members of the Secret Service in the car that day are also reportedly ready to testify that Trump did not grab the steering wheel or attack them.

Hutchinson also said that both Meadows and Trump were aware that some attendees at a rally earlier on Jan. 6 were armed, and that they had received repeated warnings of potential violence leading up to that day.

Trumps allies on Capitol Hill and in conservative media have attacked Hutchinson over her testimony, arguing her statements rely on hearsay or are not plausible.

Farah, a former top staffer in Trump’s White House, praised Hutchinson before her testimony this week. She has spent her time since leaving the White House as a contributor to CNN and guest host on ABC’s The View.