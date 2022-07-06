Trump documentary by Jan. 6 panel witness to debut on Discovery+ July 10

The new documentary on former president Trump, his inner circle and his family is slated to debut this weekend on Discovery’s streaming service.

The filmmaker behind the series, Alex Holder, recently testified to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The first episode of “Unprecedented” will air on Sunday, July 10, and feature never-before-seen footage and interviews with Trump and members of his family.

Holder, in public statements issued through his attorney, has said the Trump family had no control over what would be contained in the documentary.

During a trailer of the series published recently, Trump is seen on camera telling Holder, “I think I treat people well, unless they don’t treat me well, in which case you go to war.”