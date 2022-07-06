trending:

Trump documentary by Jan. 6 panel witness to debut on Discovery+ July 10

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 07/06/22 12:40 PM ET
Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump
FILE – Donald Trump, left, his son Donald Trump Jr., center, and his daughter Ivanka Trump speak during the unveiling of the design for the Trump International Hotel in the The Old Post Office, in Washington, on Sept. 10, 2013. The former, his namesake son and his daughter have agreed to answer questions under oath next month in the New York attorney general’s civil investigation into his business practices, unless their lawyers persuade the state’s highest court to step in. A Manhattan judge signed off Wednesday, June 8, 2022, on an agreement that calls for the Trumps to give depositions — a legal term for sworn, pretrial testimony out of court — starting July 15. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

The new documentary on former president Trump, his inner circle and his family is slated to debut this weekend on Discovery’s streaming service.

The filmmaker behind the series, Alex Holder, recently testified to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The first episode of “Unprecedented” will air on Sunday, July 10, and feature never-before-seen footage and interviews with Trump and members of his family.

Holder, in public statements issued through his attorney, has said the Trump family had no control over what would be contained in the documentary.

During a trailer of the series published recently, Trump is seen on camera telling Holder, “I think I treat people well, unless they don’t treat me well, in which case you go to war.”

